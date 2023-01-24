JNUSU booked to screen BBC propaganda series on PM Modi





The BBC documentary dispute has heated up, with a complaint filed against the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) for displaying the banned documentary on campus. It comes a day after the JNU administration asked students to cancel the controversial BBC docuseries about the 2002 Gujarat riots, which were due to air on campus on January 24. According to reports, the lawsuit was filed against JNUSU and other organizers intending to show the illegal documentary on campus. The complaint was filed by Vineet Jindal, a lawyer and social activist at Vasant Kunj police station on Tuesday morning. The documentary series titled “India: The Modi Question” has sparked widespread outrage in India. The said documentary series was also labeled as a propaganda work by the Union administration. Jindal said in his lawsuit that the main purpose of the documentary was to sow discord in the country and discredit Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the documentary was banned by the central government, anyone organizing its screening has the same goal of causing religious separation and inciting hatred, the complaint reads. He further stated that although the JNU administration refused permission, some students and organizers are still planning to show the documentary. As a result, the screening should be canceled and legal action should be taken against the organizers. JNU is asking to cancel the screening of the documentary “India: The Modi Question” scheduled for January 24 by a group of students stating that “such unauthorized activity can disturb peace and harmony at the University”. pic.twitter.com/yQwDah9xx7 ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023 “We all know that the documentary has already been banned in India, but even after the basic purpose of making this documentary, the goal is to create and disrupt harmony between communities and dishonor the highest leader. of the world, Narendra Modi. Now after the ban of the film in India, a few people are involved in anti-national and anti-social activities, including some people from JNU who support such kind of acts against the law,” said Jindal. “Although the administration of JNU has issued a notice to stop the screening, they plan to do so today evening. In an effort to stop the screening, I have filed a complaint at the police station in Vasant Kunj and asked them to take legal action against the people and organizers involved. The film should be banned and the person concerned should be taken into custody,” he added. Earlier, the Islamic Students Organization (SIO) and the Federation of Muslim Students, known as the Fraternity Group of Central University of Hyderabad (HCU), held a screening of the BBC documentary at the inside the campus. More than 50 students from these groups attended the screening. In addition, the Youth Democratic Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, has announcement that they will screen the controversial documentary on Tuesday evening in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram despite strong opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). India last week denounced the BBC’s controversial documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described as a propaganda piece designed to push a discredited narrative. We believe this is a propaganda article designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and frankly lingering colonial mindset are clearly visible, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a weekly press briefing. The MEA spokesperson added that the documentary is a reflection of individuals who are peddling this narrative again.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2023/01/jnusu-booked-over-screening-of-bbc-propaganda-documentary-on-pm-modi-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos