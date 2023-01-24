President Jokowi observes the construction of the Ciliwung River Waterway to the Eastern Flood Channel





President Joko Widodo directly observed the construction progress of the Ciliwung River sewer to the Eastern Flood Channel (KBT), Jakarta on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Arrived at the area hall around 09:10 WIB, the President immediately attended the presentation of the Ciliwung River Sewer Project. The Ciliwung River channel is an integral part of the Ciawi Dam, Sukamahi Dam and other flood channel systems. The construction of the sewer is part of the government’s overall effort to control flooding in the DKI Jakarta area. “In fact, this is a follow-on project that ran from 2013 to 2016 and then stopped due to land acquisition issues,” said Farida Maharani, drainage project manager. from the Ciliwung River to the East Flood Canal (KBT). According to Farida, currently, the progress of the construction of the sodekan has reached 77%. President Joko Widodo himself is optimistic that the sodetan project can be completed and operational in April 2023. President Jokowi conducted a three-point review, namely hall Ciliwung river on Jalan Otista, meeting point (arrival tree) on Jalan Otista III, and period exit in the Eastern Flood Channel (KBT). The total length of the Ciliwung River sewer tunnel to KBT reaches 1.2 km and when examined, the works are in progress from hall towards the 590 meter long finish shaft. “Work of hall them arrival tree it measures 590 meters and it is among the longest in the world,” Farida continued. The Ciliwung River Canal has two tunnels with a diameter of 3.5 meters each. The presence of the sewers will reduce water flow by up to 33 cubic meters per second during a flood alert state of four and 63 cubic meters per second during a flood alert state of a. On another occasion, Pj. DKI Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono said flood management in Jakarta will be carried out thoroughly, including normalization of other rivers. Everything will be done in stages by considering studies under various aspects. “We are going in stages, the Angke River was normalized a few years ago, around 2007 to 2010. Then there is only the normalization of the Ciliwung River, of course, in stages, not all at once, including weather, payroll taxes, and the next step that the water resources department is working on is what we saw the shoreline embankment yesterday, that’s about it,” Heru explained. Acting Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono also accompanied President Jokowi during the inspection of the Ciliwung River sewer project. DKI Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono and East Jakarta Mayor Muhammad Anwar.

