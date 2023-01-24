Murky tax trail raises questions for conservative President Nadhim Zahawi

A relic from when Boris Johnson was prime minister is causing headaches for the UK government as a murky tax trail comes to light.

Key points: Mr Zahawi says he paid a ‘settlement’ to the British tax authorities

Mr Zahawi says he paid a ‘settlement’ to the British tax authorities Analysts say the settlement figure is likely to be in the millions of pounds

Analysts say the settlement figure is likely to be in the millions of pounds Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered an investigation into the matter

Ruling Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is under investigation following revelations he paid a seven-figure fine over an unpaid tax issue when he was Chancellor and Treasurer of the UK under Johnson.

Mr Zahawi, who has held a number of senior posts during his political tenure, has remained tight-lipped on the matter but calls for his resignation have now been extended to current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over what is perceived as failure to discipline Mr. Zahawi.

On Monday, Mr Sunak announced an investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, saying there were “questions that need to be answered”.

Here’s what we know about Mr. Zahawi’s self-proclaimed “negligent” tax trail.

An offshore company and a family trust

While details of Mr Zahawi’s financial movements at the time have yet to be officially released, multiple investigations by various UK media paint part of the picture.

The case concerns Mr Zahawi’s co-founding of opinion polling firm YouGov in 2000, before entering politics.

He said he asked his father to help finance and support the company’s launch in exchange for founders’ shares, the shares automatically owned by the founder of a company.

These shares that Mr Zahawi gave to his father were sent to an offshore company called Balshore Investments.

Balshore Investments was based in Gibraltar and owned by a trust controlled by Mr Zahawi’s parents.

The shares sent to Balshore Investments were eventually sold for around 27 million pounds ($47.73 million).

An analysis by tax policy site Tax Policy Partners estimated that as founder, Mr. Zahawi should have paid 3.7 million pounds ($6.54 million) based on capital gains tax.

Open investigations

In July 2022, when Zahawi was appointed Chancellor by Mr Johnson, British media reported that his finances were under investigation by the National Crime Agency.

As chancellor, the British tax authoritiesHMRC falls under the professional jurisdiction of Mr Zahawi.

The Guardian reported that tax authorities had imposed a 30% penalty on top of the tax due, bringing the total to around 5 million pounds ($8.8 million).

According to the government’s website, a 30% penalty could be paid in cases of “lack of due diligence”, or where the mistake is considered deliberate.

Nadhim Zahawi served as chancellor under Boris Johnson in 2022. ( Pool: Stefan Rousseau via Reuters ) .

Media reports allege that the bill was settled when Zahawi was chancellor between July and Septemberin the final weeks of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s term.

Last week, a representative for Mr. Zahawi issued a statement denying that he had profited from Balshore Investments.

“Neither he nor his direct family are beneficiaries of Balshore Investments or any trust associated with it,” the statement said.

The statement raised suspicions as to why Mr Zahawi would pay the multi-million pound settlement if he had no connection to the company.

A “careless and undeliberate error”

Over the weekend, in response to growing pressure to address the allegations, Mr. Zahawi made a statement.

Mr Zahawi confirmed his father ‘took founder’s shares in the business in exchange for capital and his valuable advice’, and claimed this had been confirmed as acceptable by HMRC.

The problem, according to Mr Zahawi, involves a discrepancy in the number of shares held by his father’s trust on the legal documents.

Mr Zahawi said HMRC ‘did not agree on the exact allocation’ of those shares, but the outcome of the inquiry concluded the discrepancy was ‘a negligent and undeliberate error’.

“In order to be able to focus on my life as a public servant, I chose to settle the matter and pay what they said was owed, which was the right thing to do,” Mr Zahawi said in the statement. .

Ethics investigation in progress

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday that he had asked his independent ethics adviser to review Mr Zahawi’s tax case because there were “questions that need to be answered”.

Mr Sunak said he wanted the ethics counselor to make sure Mr Zahawi had complied with the rules guiding ministers.

“Integrity and accountability are really important to me. There are questions that need to be answered and that’s why I asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of it all,” Mr Sunak said.

Rishi Sunak said he had asked standards adviser Laurie Magnus “to fully investigate the matter and establish all the facts”.

He said he was happy that Mr Zahawi had agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation, adding that the charges had been made before his term as prime minister and that he had been given the green light to appoint him to the government.

The opposition Labor Party responded to the announcement by calling on Mr Sunak to sack Mr Zahawi.

“Everyone knows it’s wrong. He’s clearly not going to resign and so the prime minister needs to show some leadership,” said Labor leader Keir Starmer.

“It’s a test for the Prime Minister. He promised us that his first words were integrity and accountability. Well, if those words mean anything, the Prime Minister should fire him, and fire him today.”

The story fuels naysayers who accuse Mr Sunak, a former investment banker married to the daughter of an Indian billionaire, of running a government of the wealthy disconnected from the struggles of ordinary people.

“In the midst of the biggest cost of living crisis for a generation, the public will be rightly amazed that anyone can claim that not paying millions of pounds in tax is a simple matter of ‘negligence’,” he said. said the leader of the Labor Party. says Anneliese Dodds.

ABC/Sons