Politics
Murky tax trail raises questions for conservative President Nadhim Zahawi
A relic from when Boris Johnson was prime minister is causing headaches for the UK government as a murky tax trail comes to light.
Key points:
- Mr Zahawi says he paid a ‘settlement’ to the British tax authorities
- Analysts say the settlement figure is likely to be in the millions of pounds
- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered an investigation into the matter
Ruling Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi is under investigation following revelations he paid a seven-figure fine over an unpaid tax issue when he was Chancellor and Treasurer of the UK under Johnson.
Mr Zahawi, who has held a number of senior posts during his political tenure, has remained tight-lipped on the matter but calls for his resignation have now been extended to current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over what is perceived as failure to discipline Mr. Zahawi.
On Monday, Mr Sunak announced an investigation into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs, saying there were “questions that need to be answered”.
Here’s what we know about Mr. Zahawi’s self-proclaimed “negligent” tax trail.
An offshore company and a family trust
While details of Mr Zahawi’s financial movements at the time have yet to be officially released, multiple investigations by various UK media paint part of the picture.
The case concerns Mr Zahawi’s co-founding of opinion polling firm YouGov in 2000, before entering politics.
He said he asked his father to help finance and support the company’s launch in exchange for founders’ shares, the shares automatically owned by the founder of a company.
These shares that Mr Zahawi gave to his father were sent to an offshore company called Balshore Investments.
Balshore Investments was based in Gibraltar and owned by a trust controlled by Mr Zahawi’s parents.
The shares sent to Balshore Investments were eventually sold for around 27 million pounds ($47.73 million).
An analysis by tax policy site Tax Policy Partners estimated that as founder, Mr. Zahawi should have paid 3.7 million pounds ($6.54 million) based on capital gains tax.
Open investigations
In July 2022, when Zahawi was appointed Chancellor by Mr Johnson, British media reported that his finances were under investigation by the National Crime Agency.
As chancellor, the British tax authoritiesHMRC falls under the professional jurisdiction of Mr Zahawi.
The Guardian reported that tax authorities had imposed a 30% penalty on top of the tax due, bringing the total to around 5 million pounds ($8.8 million).
According to the government’s website, a 30% penalty could be paid in cases of “lack of due diligence”, or where the mistake is considered deliberate.
.
Media reports allege that the bill was settled when Zahawi was chancellor between July and Septemberin the final weeks of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s term.
Last week, a representative for Mr. Zahawi issued a statement denying that he had profited from Balshore Investments.
“Neither he nor his direct family are beneficiaries of Balshore Investments or any trust associated with it,” the statement said.
The statement raised suspicions as to why Mr Zahawi would pay the multi-million pound settlement if he had no connection to the company.
A “careless and undeliberate error”
Over the weekend, in response to growing pressure to address the allegations, Mr. Zahawi made a statement.
Mr Zahawi confirmed his father ‘took founder’s shares in the business in exchange for capital and his valuable advice’, and claimed this had been confirmed as acceptable by HMRC.
The problem, according to Mr Zahawi, involves a discrepancy in the number of shares held by his father’s trust on the legal documents.
Mr Zahawi said HMRC ‘did not agree on the exact allocation’ of those shares, but the outcome of the inquiry concluded the discrepancy was ‘a negligent and undeliberate error’.
“In order to be able to focus on my life as a public servant, I chose to settle the matter and pay what they said was owed, which was the right thing to do,” Mr Zahawi said in the statement. .
Ethics investigation in progress
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Monday that he had asked his independent ethics adviser to review Mr Zahawi’s tax case because there were “questions that need to be answered”.
Mr Sunak said he wanted the ethics counselor to make sure Mr Zahawi had complied with the rules guiding ministers.
“Integrity and accountability are really important to me. There are questions that need to be answered and that’s why I asked our independent adviser to get to the bottom of it all,” Mr Sunak said.
He said he was happy that Mr Zahawi had agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation, adding that the charges had been made before his term as prime minister and that he had been given the green light to appoint him to the government.
The opposition Labor Party responded to the announcement by calling on Mr Sunak to sack Mr Zahawi.
“Everyone knows it’s wrong. He’s clearly not going to resign and so the prime minister needs to show some leadership,” said Labor leader Keir Starmer.
“It’s a test for the Prime Minister. He promised us that his first words were integrity and accountability. Well, if those words mean anything, the Prime Minister should fire him, and fire him today.”
The story fuels naysayers who accuse Mr Sunak, a former investment banker married to the daughter of an Indian billionaire, of running a government of the wealthy disconnected from the struggles of ordinary people.
“In the midst of the biggest cost of living crisis for a generation, the public will be rightly amazed that anyone can claim that not paying millions of pounds in tax is a simple matter of ‘negligence’,” he said. said the leader of the Labor Party. says Anneliese Dodds.
ABC/Sons
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-24/zahawi-tax-trail/101885430
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Murky tax trail raises questions for conservative President Nadhim Zahawi
- President Jokowi observes the construction of the Ciliwung River Waterway to the Eastern Flood Channel
- West Hollywoods Power Dining Hudson House leans heavily on frozen shellfish
- The world’s best stock market strategist says investors are falling into a trap again
- Delhi: A strong earthquake was felt in the capital city. Details here
- Zoe Saldaa becomes the first actress with four films to surpass $2 billion at the box office
- IdeaSquare Open Doors | February 15th and 16th
- The women who dress the men
- Stanford School of Medicine pulls from US News & World Report rankings | News Center
- Mandan Girls Hockey to top-3 start, keep growing with game
- Professor Michelle Macy is leading a study on intergenerational swimming ability
- Amnesty International calls for an independent investigation into the death of lawyer, activist, JURIST, Eswatini