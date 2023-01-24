Pre-planned Gujarat riots: Caravan accesses UK report aired on BBC documentary Modi

The classified UK document says the accuracy and detail of the lists suggest they were prepared months in advance.

Caravan obtained a copy of a UK government inquiry into Gujarat violence in 2002, which was cited in a recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, titled India: The Modi Question. The report says the violence was planned, possibly in advance, by Vishva Hindu Parishad, a Hindu nationalist organization. The report notes: The attack on the train at Godhra on February 27 provided the pretext. If it hadn’t happened, another would have been found.

The report cites evidence indicating the violence was pre-planned: Police contacts confirmed that rioters used computerized lists to target Muslim homes and businesses. The accuracy and detail of the lists, including businesses with minority Muslim ownership, suggests they were prepared in advance.

He also blames the Gujarat state government, saying Chief Minister Narendra Modi is directly responsible. The report notes:

The VHP and its allies acted with the support of the state government. They could not have inflicted so much damage had it not been for the climate of impunity created by the state government. Chief Minister Narendra Modi is directly responsible. His actions were not only guided by a cynical assessment of political advantage. As the architect of the BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda which he has pursued since coming to power in 1995, he believes in the ideological motivation of the VHP.

The report also comments on the scale of the violence and highlights police involvement in the rape of Muslim women. A conservative estimate based on information from reliable human rights contacts puts the death toll at 2,000. The killing was accompanied in many areas by widespread and systematic rape of Muslim women, sometimes by the police. Reports indicate that police contacts accept that implicit pressure from the state government inhibited their response.

The text of the report is reproduced here in its entirety, for the first time. Some names have been redacted to protect sources.

SUMMARY

1. Extent of violence much greater than reported. At least 2000 killed. Widespread and systematic rape of Muslim women. 138,000

internal refugees. Targeted destruction of all Muslim businesses in Hindu and mixed Hindu/Muslim areas.

2. Planned violence, possibly in advance, and politically motivated. The aim was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas. Led by VHP

(Hindu extremist organization), under the protection of the state government. Reconciliation impossible as long as Modi remains chief

Minister.

3. [REDACTED] traveled to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, 8-10 April, to assess the impact of ongoing violence. They

met with a wide range of human rights contacts, community leaders (from both communities), senior police officials, including the Chief Executive

(equivalent to chief of police), politicians, journalists and business leaders. They did not meet with state government officials.

Current situation

4. Ahmedabad is now calm. But sporadic violence continues in rural areas. The fear of violence since it began on February 27 was far greater than what we have reported so far. Official figures (currently 840 deaths) significantly underestimate the death toll.

They ignore missing persons (who cannot be included in death statistics for ten years). Reports from rural areas have been mixed. A conservative estimate based on information from reliable human rights contacts puts the death toll at 2,000. Some human rights contacts and community leaders, and reports on other channels, suggest that this figure could be higher.

5. Murder has been accompanied in many areas by widespread and systematic rape of Muslim women, sometimes by the police. 138,000 people have been displaced and live in 70 refugee camps. More than 100,000 are Muslims.

6. Muslim businesses were systematically targeted. The burnt-out wreckage of individual Muslim shops can be seen in the rows of intact Hindu shops. The Additional Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad (equivalent to Deputy Chief of Police) told us that all Muslim businesses in Hindu and mixed areas of Ahmedabad had been destroyed.

The pattern of violence

7. Gujarat has seen several outbreaks of communal violence, the most recent in 1992. But most of our interviewees, including the police, said the pattern of violence this time was different.

The violence was led by the VHP along with other Hindu extremist organizations. It was pre-planned, maybe months ago. Police contacts confirmed that the rioters were using computerized lists to target Muslim homes and businesses. The accuracy and detail of the lists, including businesses with minority Muslim ownership, suggests they were prepared in advance.

State government complicity

8. We have already reported the inaction of the state government (first TUR). Additionally, eyewitnesses report that five ministers of state participated in the riots on the first day.

Reliable journalists and human rights contacts also told us that BJP (Prime Minister Vajpayees Party) Chief Minister Narendra Modi met with senior police officers on the evening of February 27 and their ordered not to intervene in the riots. Police contacts deny that the meeting took place.

9. But police contacts admit implicit pressure from the state government inhibited their response. Chakravati, the director general of police, also admits that some officers may have participated in the riots, which eyewitnesses said were widespread. Half of the 130 people shot dead by the police were Muslim.

Police say they have arrested 8,000 people linked to the violence. They are incapable of giving the Hindu/Muslim split.

10. The Government has been slow in responding to the relief effort. Conditions in the refugee camps are poor with little shelter and sanitation. The government only started providing food and shelter to the camps after Prime Minister Vajpayee’s visit last week. NGOs have filled the void. The initial offer of compensation from the state governments was discriminatory: 200,000 rupees to the (Hindu) victims of the attack on the train at Godhra; 100,000 rupees to all other victims (mainly Muslims).

They have now offered a uniform of 50,000 rupees to all the victims. But the state government is unlikely to pay much compensation as it is bankrupt.

Role of the media

11. Much of the Gujarati language press has played a crucial role in inciting violence. He did not provide the opportunity to publish poisonous rumors and propaganda that fueled anti-Muslim fervor.

COMMENT

12. The aim of the perpetrators of the violence, the VHP and other Hindu extremist groups, was to purge Muslims from Hindu and mixed localities in order to ghettoize them. Their campaign of systematic violence has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.

The attack on the train at Godhra on February 27 provides the pretext for this. If it hadn’t happened, another would have been found.

13. The VHP and its allies acted with the support of the state government. They could not have inflicted so much damage had it not been for the climate of impunity created by the state government. Chief Minister Narendra Modi is directly responsible. His actions were not only guided by a cynical assessment of political advantage. As the architect of the BJP’s Hindu nationalist agenda, which he has pursued in Gujarat since coming to power in 1995, he believes in the ideological motivation of the VHP.

14. The VHP can succeed. The rule of law has failed. There is no trust in the police or the judiciary. As long as Modi remains in power, Muslims and many others will remain fearful and insecure; those displaced by the violence will be reluctant to return home; reconciliation will be impossible; and acts of retaliation cannot be excluded. However, the latest news today is that Vajpayee could replace Modi after a BJP meeting from March 12-14.

15. The MIFT is considering possible courses of action.

Contact: [REDACTED]

This report was first published in Caravan. Republished here with permission.