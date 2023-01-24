Erdogan warns Sweden not to rely on Turkey for NATO bid DW 24/01/2023

Sweden should not expect Turkey to back its NATO bid after a copy of the Koran was burned during a protest in Stockholm, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Danish-Swedish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Koran during a protest on Saturday afternoon outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

Erdogan said in a speech after a cabinet meeting: “Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership.”

“If you love members of terrorist organizations and enemies of Islam so much and protect them, we advise you to seek their support for the security of your country,” he added.

Sweden in damage control mode

The Swedish government distanced itself from the action, but referred to the freedom of expression that applies in the Nordic country.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental element of democracy,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on Twitter. “But what is legal is not necessarily appropriate. Burning sacred books for many is a deeply disrespectful act,” he added.

His Tweet on Saturday was too late to prevent Turkey from canceling a planned visit by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

Ankara also summoned the Stockholm ambassador for a smear.

On Sunday, dozens of protesters demonstrated outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, where they burned a Swedish flag.

On Monday, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom declined to comment on Erdogan’s remarks.

However, he said: “Sweden will respect the agreement that exists between Sweden, Finland and Turkey regarding our membership in NATO”.

Why Sweden needs Turkey’s support

Sweden is trying to convince Turkey to ratify it as well as Finland’s candidacies to join NATO.

To succeed, an attempt would need the support of all members of the military alliance.

Turkey and Hungary were the only holdouts, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promised his parliament would ratify both bids next month.

Even before the events of the weekend, Turkey demanded that Stockholm hand over the Kurdish militants.

On Monday, Erdogan again criticized Sweden for allowing pro-Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, to hold rallies in the country.

The PKK is considered a terrorist group in Turkey, the European Union and the United States, but its symbols are not banned in Sweden.

“So you will let terrorist organizations run wild on your avenues and streets and then expect our support to enter NATO. This is not happening,” Erdogan said.

US says burning Quran could be sabotage

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said those responsible for the Quran fire “may have sought to put distance between our two close partners, Turkey and Sweden”.

They “may have deliberately sought to have an impact on the ongoing discussions regarding Sweden’s and Finland’s NATO membership,” Price said.

He called the incident “disgusting” and “despicable”.

Price declined to say whether Washington believed Erdogan’s comments meant closing the door permanently.

“At the end of the day, it’s a decision and a consensus that Finland and Sweden will have to reach with Turkey,” Price said.

