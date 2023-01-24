Politics
For the sake of your children, don’t let Xi Jinping be a co-parent
Should you welcome Chinese dictator Xi Jinping as co-parent your children? In atrialin the New York Times, Heather Kaye, an American who spent 16 years in China, said: “Yes”. But for someone born and raised in China like me, her essay revealed a lot of misunderstanding about Chinese culture and people, and what it means to be a parent.
Kaye is a fashion designer, and she and her husband raised two daughters in China. Kaye didn’t ask the Chinese government to co-parent, but she had little choice. She wrote, “In China, government co-parenting begins in the womb.” Although Beijing has relaxed its population control from a ‘one child’ policy to a ‘three child’ policy, make no mistake, Xi still wants to control how many children a Chinese couple has. allowed to have.
But according to Kaye, she saw three main benefits of having an intrusive authoritarian government as co-parenting her daughters.
In fact, parents play a role
She believed that the Chinese government had relieved her and her husband of the burden of instilling good values in their daughters. For example: “Our daughters came home talking about self-discipline, integrity and respect for elders. Because the school instilled a strong work ethic and a total drive for academic excellence, my husband and I didn’t have to push the girls to do their homework; the shame of letting their teachers and classmates down was enough to light their fires.
The truth is that we Chinese learned these cultural values, such as respect for elders, hard work and self-discipline, from our parents before we went to school. The teachers reinforce these cultural values with a political spin equating respect for authority with obedience to the Communist Party and love of the party as patriotism.
Chinese parents cannot relax like Kaye did after sending their children to school because schools hold parents accountable for their children’s behavior and academic performance. If a Chinese child disrespected his teacher on the first day of school, the school called his parents and blamed them for their poor education.
Chinese schools are very competitive. No matter how hard one studies, less than 30% of high school graduates score high enough on the annual national college entrance exam to go on to college. This competitiveness is a source of pressure for teachers, students and parents. Chinese teachers use frequent tests to identify students’ weaknesses in each subject. Parents must sign each test result to acknowledge that they understand what their children need to work on. Teachers often encourage or harass parents to send their children to outside academies in the evenings and on weekends for their children to study more. At parent-teacher conferences, parents of children who have not improved their grades will be ashamed of not caring enough about their children’s future.
For many Chinese parents, having the Chinese government as their co-parenting does not offer relief, it only adds more stress. The financial pressure and emotional anxiety of raising a child in China are some of the main reasons why governments have relaxed population policies. failed create the baby boom Beijing is hoping for.
Indoctrination with propaganda
Kaye acknowledged that the Chinese government indoctrinates children in school with propaganda, that is, it constantly serves them lessons in morals, history and culture to come together for the good of the Chinese nation. Still, she thinks the benefits of the Chinese educational model outweigh its flaws. I wonder if Kaye really understands what propaganda her daughters have been exposed to and how it may have affected their young minds.
The purpose of Chinese schools is to produce obedient heirs to communism. Chinese dictator Xi extends the influence of his cult of personality by requiring children as young as first graders to learn Xi Jinping Thought, which includes principles such as acceptance of absolute party leadership. Primary teachers areobligatoryto plant the seeds of love for party, country and socialism in young hearts.
Chinese textbooks omit historical truths such as the Chinese famine, the Cultural Revolution, and the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre, so students grow up unaware of the evils committed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The party further hampers free thought by relentlessly suppressing alternative ideas, such as religious beliefs, democratic values and universal human rights.
The CCP’s indoctrination of young Chinese people has been so successful that some Chinese students have brought their distorted beliefs and blind faith in the CCP to foreign campuses. Rather than taking advantage of political freedom to find out the truth, they have defended the CCP by protesting speeches and views that contradict party propaganda. For example, in 2017, Chinese students from the University of California, San Diego protested the school’s decision to invite the Dalai Lama to deliver the keynote address.
For minority students in China, political indoctrination is essentially cultural genocide. liberty housereportedthat after incarcerating millions of Uighur Muslim adults in internment camps in Xinjiang, the CCP placed Uighur children in government-run orphanages. These Muslim children are required to speak Chinese, eat pork and read slogans like Im Chinese; I love my country. They will grow up without knowing their culture, their language and their religion.
Cultural genocide alone should disqualify the CCP from parenting anyone’s children. Kaye may not mind Xi co-parenting, but Chinese parents who have means areare increasingly sending their children to study abroadand escaping the Chinese education system and CCP control.
Surveillance for control, not security
Kaye’s essay shows that even an adult like her is not immune to CCP propaganda. For example, she repeated the CCP’s talking point that a surveillance state is good for public safety, writing, “The tight control of the Communist Party’s surveillance state results in its own kind of freedom: with crime and personal safety concerns all but eliminated, our girls were riding the subway unsupervised in a city of about 26 million people from the age of 11.
I wonder if Kaye ever realized that as an expat and fashion designer living in Shanghai, China’s wealthiest and most cosmopolitan city, she and her family lived a very privileged life. They were basically in a bubble which is not the reality for 90% of Chinese people. I’m glad his daughters are safe because sex trafficking isa huge problemin China, where men outnumber women by 32 million due to the cruel one-child policy from 1979 to 2015.
Last year thenewsof a young woman locked in a doorless animal shack in freezing temperatures in rural China has sparked a national outcry. She was one of thousands of victims of sex trafficking. Many are furious that the government’s ubiquitous surveillance tools have failed to stop crimes and protect the most vulnerable. Clearly, Xi is more interested in controlling people for political stability rather than holding criminals and corrupt government officials accountable.
At the end of 2022, the Chinese people, especially the young people, courageously protested against the Chinese government’s brutal policy on Covid-19 and the control of their lives through the “white paper revolution”. It is disheartening to see Kaye, now enjoying freedom in the United States, lending credence to a ruthless regime that many Chinese reject, but do not have the option to leave as Kaye and his family did.
Being a parent is the hardest job in the world, but also the most rewarding. If you find raising children a burden and can’t wait to hand over parental responsibility to a third party like the government, you probably shouldn’t become a parent. My friend Joy Pullmann told me that children “are a gift we don’t deserve and we are supposed to do our best to honor them and God’s gift. Letting the CCP raise your child is wasting this gift. I couldn’t agree more.
