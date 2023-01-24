Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Review of Ciliwung Sodetan River Development Project, East Jakarta Administrative City, DKI Jakarta Province, January 24, 2023

Press release President Joko Widodo sfter reviewing the Ciliwung Sodetan River Development Project, January 24, 2023

Yes, we are going back to Ciliwung, so back to Jakarta floods. We know that the management of the Jakarta flood must be done from upstream to downstream. Upstream, the Ciawi dam was completed yesterday, then the Sukamahi dam, already at the top.

So below if you have arrived in Jakarta there are still some problems right now it will be over soon maybe it will be April God willing the water supply system of Ciliwung will be finished, which has been stopped for six years. It has been 1.5 months since the ground has been cleared here, so drilling can resume and we hope that in April, God willing, it will be finished. And it will reduce a lot of flooded areas, floodplains in Jakarta.

Because it comes from the Ciliwung River, when the fourth alert opens, it will reduce 33 cubic meters per second, which is huge. So if we watch one, 63 cubic meters per second, that’s huge. Because of this tunnel the channel is 3.5 meters (two), 3.5 meters to the right, 3.5 meters to the left of the tunnel, 1.2 km long. It is very, when it works later, it will greatly reduce flooding in Jakarta.

If this is done, the third task remains, the question of the pumps in the rivers and also the standardization of the Ciliwung, the standardization of the existing 12 rivers: Mookervart, Pesanggrahan River, Angke River, Cipinang River, and others, must also be normalized, we want Jakarta not to be flooded. In addition, the northern one was flooded by the tides, both with dykes and with giant dike, it should also start immediately. I ordered it from the governor of DKI. Already.

Journalist

The area, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Then ask the Governor.

Journalist

Perhaps it can be explained that six years ago it was at a standstill, what are the obstacles that are not being built?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Release. I said earlier, liberation. I was also surprised that Governor Heru did. I don’t know what the approach is, but it’s done. So I came here early, because it was over.

Journalist

What are your hopes when finished?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

That’s asking the Governor. Because there is still such a thing as tidal flooding, giant dam, sea ​​wall, from above unfinished. Still the one from the coast here, not finished. It’s not an easy task, but if we do it constantly, it will reduce, reduce, reduce, reduce, until it finally disappears.

Journalist

Are you optimistic, sir, that April will be over?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Done, just looked inside, we see the tunnel inside, tunnel drillingit’s still moving. Done, see later in April, okay.

Journalist

The mandate of the village chief?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, it’s called a wish, it’s called an aspiration, please submit it to the DPR. But what is clear is that the law is very clear, limiting it to six years and three terms. That. The process will be in the DPR, okay?

Journalist

Contribution from yourself?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, the law is still six years and three terms.

Journalist

Regarding Eliezer’s mother, who did not want her child to be prosecuted for 12 years. Do you have something to say, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

I cannot intervene in ongoing legal proceedings. Not just the FS case, for all cases, no. Because we have to respect the legal process that exists in current state institutions, yes.

Journalist

Pilgrimage fees, sir?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The cost of Hajj is still under review, it is not final. It’s not yet final, there are already a lot of people. Still in the review process, still in the calculation process, yes, already.

Journalist

Related redesign?

President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Wait.