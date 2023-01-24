Politics
Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Review of Ciliwung Sodetan River Development Project, East Jakarta Administrative City, DKI Jakarta Province, January 24, 2023
Press release President Joko Widodo sfter reviewing the Ciliwung Sodetan River Development Project, January 24, 2023
Yes, we are going back to Ciliwung, so back to Jakarta floods. We know that the management of the Jakarta flood must be done from upstream to downstream. Upstream, the Ciawi dam was completed yesterday, then the Sukamahi dam, already at the top.
So below if you have arrived in Jakarta there are still some problems right now it will be over soon maybe it will be April God willing the water supply system of Ciliwung will be finished, which has been stopped for six years. It has been 1.5 months since the ground has been cleared here, so drilling can resume and we hope that in April, God willing, it will be finished. And it will reduce a lot of flooded areas, floodplains in Jakarta.
Because it comes from the Ciliwung River, when the fourth alert opens, it will reduce 33 cubic meters per second, which is huge. So if we watch one, 63 cubic meters per second, that’s huge. Because of this tunnel the channel is 3.5 meters (two), 3.5 meters to the right, 3.5 meters to the left of the tunnel, 1.2 km long. It is very, when it works later, it will greatly reduce flooding in Jakarta.
If this is done, the third task remains, the question of the pumps in the rivers and also the standardization of the Ciliwung, the standardization of the existing 12 rivers: Mookervart, Pesanggrahan River, Angke River, Cipinang River, and others, must also be normalized, we want Jakarta not to be flooded. In addition, the northern one was flooded by the tides, both with dykes and with giant dike, it should also start immediately. I ordered it from the governor of DKI. Already.
Journalist
The area, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Then ask the Governor.
Journalist
Perhaps it can be explained that six years ago it was at a standstill, what are the obstacles that are not being built?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Release. I said earlier, liberation. I was also surprised that Governor Heru did. I don’t know what the approach is, but it’s done. So I came here early, because it was over.
Journalist
What are your hopes when finished?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
That’s asking the Governor. Because there is still such a thing as tidal flooding, giant dam, sea wall, from above unfinished. Still the one from the coast here, not finished. It’s not an easy task, but if we do it constantly, it will reduce, reduce, reduce, reduce, until it finally disappears.
Journalist
Are you optimistic, sir, that April will be over?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Done, just looked inside, we see the tunnel inside, tunnel drillingit’s still moving. Done, see later in April, okay.
Journalist
The mandate of the village chief?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, it’s called a wish, it’s called an aspiration, please submit it to the DPR. But what is clear is that the law is very clear, limiting it to six years and three terms. That. The process will be in the DPR, okay?
Journalist
Contribution from yourself?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Yes, the law is still six years and three terms.
Journalist
Regarding Eliezer’s mother, who did not want her child to be prosecuted for 12 years. Do you have something to say, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
I cannot intervene in ongoing legal proceedings. Not just the FS case, for all cases, no. Because we have to respect the legal process that exists in current state institutions, yes.
Journalist
Pilgrimage fees, sir?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
The cost of Hajj is still under review, it is not final. It’s not yet final, there are already a lot of people. Still in the review process, still in the calculation process, yes, already.
Journalist
Related redesign?
President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)
Wait.
|
Sources
2/ https://setkab.go.id/peninjauan-proyek-pembangunan-sodetan-kali-ciliwung-di-kota-administrasi-jakarta-timur-provinsi-dki-jakarta-24-januari-2023/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Review of Ciliwung Sodetan River Development Project, East Jakarta Administrative City, DKI Jakarta Province, January 24, 2023
- For the sake of your children, don’t let Xi Jinping be a co-parent
- European Union approves cricket powder as part of flour-based food despite unclear allergy data
- WestJet in the west, Air Canada in the east: why Canadian airlines are becoming more regional
- The Last Of Us Episode 2 Soars 22% From Its HBO Debut – Deadline
- Kylie Jenner looks tense as she watches Irina Shayk wear the same lion-head dress at the Schiaparelli show
- Blizzard China: Millions of Players Can’t Access ‘World of Warcraft’ and Other Games, Going Dark
- Erdogan warns Sweden not to rely on Turkey for NATO bid DW 24/01/2023
- Gymnastics posts highest season score in victory over UW Stout, Yale
- Pre-planned Gujarat riots: Caravan accesses UK report aired on BBC documentary Modi
- UK minister admits missing 200 children seeking asylum | immigration and asylum
- Screenshot shows new features coming to Google Messages app