Top Indian university bans broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi – Reuters





A major Indian university has banned the showing of a BBC documentary about the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the deadly sectarian riots of 2002, after his government tried to block its online broadcast. The broadcasters program alleges that Hindu nationalist Modi, prime minister of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to an orgy of violence that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them belonging to Muslim minorities. Students at New Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University had planned to screen the documentary on Tuesday, defying efforts by Indian authorities to restrict its release. But a memo from the university’s registrar on Monday ordered students to cancel the event and warned he would take strict disciplinary action if his executive order was disobeyed. Such unauthorized activity can disturb the peace and harmony of the university campus, he said. The Modis government has for years been accused of stifling dissent from free speech activists and opposition leaders. On Saturday, he used emergency powers under India’s controversial information technology laws to prevent the documentary from being shared on social media. </script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-format="autorelaxed" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="9649345100"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></div> <p>India’s order to social media platforms to block links to the documentary flagrantly contradicts the country’s stated commitment to democratic ideals, Beh Lih Yi of the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement on Monday. .</p> <p>The 2002 riots in Gujarat began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a train fire. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder following the incident.</p> <p>The two-part <em>BBC</em> The documentary quoted a previously classified UK Foreign Office report citing unnamed sources as saying Modi had met with senior police officers and ordered them not to intervene in the attacks on Muslims that followed.</p> <figure class="media sm:w-1/2 w-full media--right media--uneven media--stretch"> <p> <iframe class="nk-iframe" onload="setInterval(()=>{try{this.style.height=this.contentWindow.document.body.scrollHeight+’px’;}catch{}}, 100)” width=”100%” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” style=” height:400px;position:relative” src=”https://www.dawn.com/news/card/1265474″ sandbox=”allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-popups allow-modals allow-forms”> He also said the violence was politically motivated and the aim was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas. The riots were impossible without the climate of impunity created by the state government for which Narendra Modi is directly responsible, he concluded. Modi ruled Gujarat from 2001 until his election as prime minister in 2014 and briefly faced a travel ban from the United States due to violence. A fact-finding team appointed by India’s Supreme Court to investigate Modi and others’ role in the violence said in 2012 that they had found no evidence to prosecute him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1733379/top-indian-university-bans-screening-of-bbc-series-on-pm-modi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos