Top Indian university bans broadcast of BBC series on PM Modi – Reuters

A major Indian university has banned the showing of a BBC documentary about the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the deadly sectarian riots of 2002, after his government tried to block its online broadcast. The broadcasters program alleges that Hindu nationalist Modi, prime minister of Gujarat state at the time, ordered police to turn a blind eye to an orgy of violence that left at least 1,000 people dead, most of them belonging to Muslim minorities. Students at New Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University had planned to screen the documentary on Tuesday, defying efforts by Indian authorities to restrict its release. But a memo from the university’s registrar on Monday ordered students to cancel the event and warned he would take strict disciplinary action if his executive order was disobeyed. Such unauthorized activity can disturb the peace and harmony of the university campus, he said. The Modis government has for years been accused of stifling dissent from free speech activists and opposition leaders. On Saturday, he used emergency powers under India’s controversial information technology laws to prevent the documentary from being shared on social media.

India’s order to social media platforms to block links to the documentary flagrantly contradicts the country’s stated commitment to democratic ideals, Beh Lih Yi of the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement on Monday. .

The 2002 riots in Gujarat began after 59 Hindu pilgrims were killed in a train fire. Thirty-one Muslims were convicted of criminal conspiracy and murder following the incident.

The two-part BBC The documentary quoted a previously classified UK Foreign Office report citing unnamed sources as saying Modi had met with senior police officers and ordered them not to intervene in the attacks on Muslims that followed.