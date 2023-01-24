Satisfaction percentage with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s performance rises, observers respond to survey results

Over the past three months, satisfaction has increased performance Indonesian President Joko Widodo experience reinforcement percentage. If before it reached 62.6% in September 2022, then from January 2023.

City of Suara.comdirector of the Indonesian Institute of Investigation or LSI Djayadi Hanan reported an increase in the assessment of respondents whose samples were taken from January 7 to 11, 2023.

“Over the past three months, the President’s performance has increased in positive public perception. From 62.6% in September 2022, it is now 76.2%. If you look at the past three months, the increase is quite significant,” he explained.

The detailed results show that 76.2% of respondents’ level of satisfaction with the performance of Indonesian President Joko Widodo consisted of 18.7% very satisfied and 57.5% somewhat satisfied. Then 14.8% of other respondents said they were unhappy with Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s performance, 5.7% were dissatisfied, and 3.3% didn’t know or did not answer.

Rosdiana Sijib, Economic Observer of Atma Jaya Catholic University (Unika) responded to the results of the LSI survey statement which indicated that the level of satisfaction with President Joko Widodo had increased so that the final gain reached 76.2%, in line with an increase in perceptions on the economic aspect.

He said the high level of satisfaction was due to the fact that President Joko Widodo and his ministers were seen as capable of managing the economy well, even in the midst of a global crisis.

“Our government, the economic team of the ministry, of course, all of this is led by President Joko Widodo, who is able to make our economy less scary than the economies of developed countries. What is happening in several countries, you can say that now there are fears because of high inflation, high interest rates, then economic growth is down and some may also be worried about the negative,” Rosdiana Sijuang said on Tuesday (1/24/2023) .

“Under the leadership of Pak Jokowi, especially in the past quarters, we have seen how the government continues to make efforts. Recently COVID-19 has been managed, there has been a lot of economic uncertainty in the world I think (the survey) is a reflection of how the public appreciates the performance of the ministries, the performance of Pak Jokowi,” Rosdiana Sijib continued.

He asked the government to remain vigilant, because the world economic situation will be increasingly full of challenges that will have to be managed well. Like inflationary shocks which tend to be high in developed countries.

“There are also many challenges, maybe what we can see is when there is inflation which tends to be high in developed countries, such as in Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom United which is higher than 10%, then in the ASEAN region, there are also in many countries like Laos for example, inflation has reached double digits,” continued Rosdiana Sijib.

At the same time, domestically, the government must anticipate a domino effect and avoid a wave of layoffs in several sectors of activity due to the drop in global demand.

“Whether the government is able to maintain it and overcome it immediately so that there is not a domino effect of mass layoffs in the startup sector or in the manufacturing sector is not easy for the government to amid falling global demand for manufacturing products, including from Indonesia,” he continued.

well look survey results from LSI shows that the public still has high hopes for the government’s ability to manage the Indonesian economy well, especially in 2023.

“While we know we cannot escape the global crisis, it is very important to build positive trust in the leadership of Pak Jokowi, I think this is momentum that needs to be built amid several issues. domestic economic that we can see is also part of the impact of weakening global performance,” concluded Rosdiana Sijuang.



