Jokowi praises Heru, hints Anies Baswedan





In Anies’ time, the Ciliwung River Sewer Project was considered never to have been completed. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo has inspected the construction of the Ciliwung River Sewer Project in East Jakarta. On this occasion, Jokowi made fun of the sodekan project, which had been stalled for six years. Even though this project is considered important for Jakarta flood control. President Joko Widodo did not directly mention the name of former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. However, in the Anies era, this sodetan was not successfully completed. “Down it arrived in Jakarta, there are still problems at the moment and it will be over soon, maybe April, God willing, it will be over Ciliwung water pipe which has stopped for 6 years,” Jokowi said after reviewing the Ciliwung River Sewer Construction Project in East Jakarta on Tuesday (24/1/2023). Project Ciliwung River Waterway he has been initiated since 2013. At that time, Joko Widodo was still governor of DKI. But unfortunately, during the project stalled. At the time of Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (Ahok), residents of Bidara Cina, in East Jakarta, crossed by the project, filed a complaint before the administrative court. The residents managed to win. Ahok appealed. But at the time of Anies, the provincial government decided to repeal it. Anies formed a land supply preparation team for the Ciliwung River sewer in 2019. But the sewer project was not completed until the end of his tenure. President Jokowi also commended Acting Governor Heru who was able to resolve this land acquisition issue in a short time. Within a month and a half, the issue of land acquisition was resolved. “Release (of obstacles). I said earlier. It was done by Mr. Governor Heru, me no know what approach but finished. That’s why I came here earlier because it was over,” Jokowi said.

