Explained: What is a controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi?





The documentary originally aired in the UK last week, but it quickly generated hype here, prompting the Indian government to block its airing on Indian platforms. Updated on – 14:45, Tue – 24 January 23 Hyderabad: On January 17, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired the first episode of The Modi Question, a two-part documentary series that traces Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ early political career, including his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata. Party (BJP) on his appointment as Chief Minister of the Western State of Gujarat. The documentary originally aired in the UK last week, but it quickly generated hype here, prompting the Indian government to block its airing on Indian platforms. What is the documentary about? The 59-minute documentary highlights the Gujarat riots of 2002, one of the worst outbreaks of religious violence in India. It shows how the riots broke out after a train carrying Hindu pilgrims to Gujarat was set on fire and killed 59 people. The Muslim community was held responsible for the incident, which led to an upsurge in attacks and the deaths of more than 1,000 Muslims. The outbreak of violence was one of the worst since independence in 1947. Prime Minister Modi has long dismissed accusations that he was responsible for the violence. In 2013, a Supreme Court panel also said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him. The documentary reveals a never-before-seen report by the UK Foreign Office holding Modi directly responsible for the climate of impunity that enabled the violence and said it had all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing. In a statement, the broadcaster said: The documentary series examines the tensions between India’s Hindu majority and the Muslim minority and explores Modi’s politics in relation to these tensions. It was rigorously researched and a wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we presented a range of opinions, including responses from people in the BJP, he said. added. Government Lockdown Documentary Under emergency powers granted by India’s Information and Technology Act, the government has issued orders to YouTube and Twitter requiring them to block the posting of any content related to the documentary on their platforms. More than 50 tweets containing links to the documentary have been deleted, according to the Lumen database. They include tweets from Derek OBrien, Member of Parliament of India, as well as Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and American actor and political activist John Cusack.

