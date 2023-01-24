Boris Johnson’s trip to Ukraine paid for by taxpayers, says No 10





Security for Boris Johnson's surprise visit to Ukraine this weekend was funded by taxpayers, Downing Street said. The former prime minister, facing new questions about his personal finances, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had invited him to visit Kyiv again. No 10 said Rishi Sunak backed Mr Johnson's trip, after warnings from military figures that the former prime minister should not seek publicity and could undermine the prime minister's authority. Mr Sunaks' official spokesman confirmed the government had paid for Mr Johnson's security as he toured some of the war-torn suburbs around the capital Kyiv on Sunday. The costs associated with the necessary protection of former prime ministers are paid for by the government. Beyond that, I wouldn't go into it, the No 10 spokesperson said. Mr Johnsons spokesman said on Sunday he could not go into details for security reasons when asked who was rushing for his trip. The former prime minister met the Ukrainian president on his fourth trip to Ukraine, shaking his hand warmly and telling him it's an absolute honor to be here again. Mr. Zelensky replied: Honor for us. A spokesman for Mr Johnson added that he fully supports the UK Government's policy on Ukraine, including the recent decision to send Challenger 2 tanks, after the former Prime Minister urged Western governments to give the Ukrainian forces all the tools they need. The former prime minister presented himself as a key Kyiv ally during his time at No 10, lending his support and calling on Western allies to follow suit in the early days of the Russian invasion last February. As his scandal-ridden post as Prime Minister unfolded, Mr Johnson was accused of using trips to Ukraine or phone calls with Mr Zelensky as a distraction for crises at home. The trip comes as he faces accusations he recommended Richard Sharp for BBC chairman weeks after Mr Sharp helped him secure a loan of up to £800,000 then that he was still at No. 10. Mr Johnson said he was sure the conflict of interest allegations were a bunch of complete nonsense when asked about it by Sky News on Monday morning. Let me tell you Richard Sharp is a good and wise man but he knows absolutely nothing about my personal finances, I can tell you that 100% ding-dang sure, said the ex-PM. This is just another example of the BBC disappearing on its own foundations. The BBC's board of directors will review the appointment of its chairman, it was announced on Monday. Mr Sharp, who denied any conflict of interest, said the row had become a distraction for the organization, which I regret.

