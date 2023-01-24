Donald Trump did not testify in the 2020 Fulton County election inquiry





The parties will appear in court on Tuesday to discuss whether the report should be made public

ATLANTA An Atlanta-based and national media group has urged a Fulton County judge to release a special grand jury report into potential criminal interference by President Donald Trump and his allies in the 2020 election.

Media lawyers say there is “no reason” to seal or redact parts of the report. 11Alive is one of the organizations part of the joint motion.

“This inquiry has been a matter of profound public interest that goes to the heart of democratic forms of government of nations,” the document states. “Much of the issues before the special purpose grand jury are already known to the public through related federal and state court proceedings and congressional hearings. There is simply no ‘clear and convincing evidence’ that the sealing, in whole or in part, is warranted.”

The filing comes just before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney hears arguments from the media, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and possibly attorneys representing the targets of the investigation on whether whether the report should be made public or not.

Trump’s lawyers told 11Alive in a statement Monday that they will not be participating in Tuesday’s hearing. They also said the former president was not asked to testify as part of the investigation.

“To date, we have never participated in this process. The grand jury compelled the testimony of dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never deemed it important to speak with the president,” attorneys Drew said. Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little. “(Trump) was never subpoenaed or asked to appear voluntarily by this grand jury or by anyone in the Fulton County prosecutor’s office. Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and reviewed the facts and the law, as we have, and concluded that there was no violation of the law by President Trump.”

By Monday evening, lawyers representing the targets of the investigation had not filed any motions opposing the release of the report.

“I think tomorrow’s hearing will probably be an anti-climax for a lot of people expecting fireworks,” said former Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter, who used several special grand juries during his tenure. “I thought the targets’ lawyers were going to show up.”

It is unclear if or what part of the report will be made public.

McBurney will have to decide whether the grand jury report qualifies as a presentation, a specific type of grand jury report under state law.

Georgia law allows the special purpose grand jury to recommend publication of submissions, and the judge overseeing the proceedings “orders publication as recommended.” The jury recommended the publication of the report.

If McBurney decides the report isn’t a presentation, the entire document could be shielded from public view, Porter said.

It is possible that the report will recommend criminal charges against Trump and his entourage. However, two former district attorneys with special-purpose grand jury experience disagreed on whether that would be allowed in the document. They spoke with 11Alive last week.

The scope of the grand jury’s investigation was broad.

The order establishing the panel states that it had the authority to investigate “all facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to alleged violations of the laws of the State of Georgia” related to the 2020 presidential election. court orders also stated that the jury “may make recommendations regarding criminal prosecution as it sees fit”.

Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the Georgia Board of Attorneys and former Coweta Judicial Circuit district attorney, said there is Georgia case law that bars a grand jury from making derogatory remarks without issuing an indictment.

However, Porter told 11Alive that there is a legal way for juries to criticize without indicting.

The Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury does not have the power to convict. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to take the case to a separate regular grand jury to seek criminal charges.

Much of the special grand jury process moving forward remains unresolved, Porter said.

“We are in uncharted territory,” he said. “There’s no indication. … I don’t think special purpose grand juries have been or will be scrutinized to the level that this case is going to be.”

