BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Links removed, how the government is using its emergency powers for online content?

Links to the documentary had been posted by prominent people such as Trinamool MP Derek OBrien, Hollywood actor John Cusack and senior solicitor Prashant Bhushan among others.

What are the emergency arrangements?

Under the Information Technology Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021), the MIB has the power to issue content takedown notices to social media intermediaries like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in situations of urgency for which no delay is acceptable.

The rules state that in an emergency, the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting may, if satisfied that it is necessary or expedient and justifiable, block public access to any information or part of it through any computer resource and in the meantime send the instructions it deems necessary to the identified or identifiable persons, to the publishers or to the intermediary who controls this computer resource hosting all or part of this information without giving it the opportunity to be heard.

These emergency notices may be issued if the MIB believes that the content may affect the sovereignty, integrity, defense or security of India, friendly relations with foreign states or public order, or to prevent incitement to any recognizable infringement.

How many times have they been used?

Since 2021, the MIB has used the emergency provisions at least seven times, mostly for YouTube. These seven cases are known because the ministry communicated the action through press releases.

However, in the case of the BBC documentary, the ministry has so far issued no statement through its official channel, the Press Information Office. The only information about the blocking orders with any semblance of officialness came from former journalist Kanchan Gupta, who works as an adviser to the MIB and posted a tweet thread about the move on Saturday.

December 21, 2021: The MIB ordered the blocking of 20 channels on YouTube and two websites spreading anti-Indian propaganda and fake news on the Internet. The channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan…, the MIB had said. The channels have been used to publish controversial content in a coordinated way on topics such as Kashmir, Indian Army, Minority Communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.

January 21, 2022: The MIB blocked 35 YouTube-based news channels, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, one Facebook account and two websites involved in spreading anti-Indian fake news on digital media. The YouTube channels are said to have all been operating from Pakistan and apart from posting sensitive content related to the Indian military, Jammu and Kashmir etc. they were also posting content aimed at undermining the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states.

February 18, 2022: The government has blocked an unknown number of Punjab Politics TV apps, websites and social media accounts, which have close ties to Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organization declared illegal in India. He found that the content had the potential to incite communal discord and separatism; and was prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, state security and public order.

April 4, 2022: As many as 22 YouTube-based news channels, three Twitter accounts, one Facebook account and one news website were blocked. Notably, it was the first time that the MIB revealed the blocking of Indian accounts of the 22 YouTube accounts, 18 of which were from India. The blocked accounts posted content related to the Indian military and Jammu and Kashmir, except for fake content related to the Ukraine crisis.

April 25, 2022: Six Pakistan-based and 10 India-based YouTube news channels allegedly used to spread false information on issues related to national security, India’s foreign relations, community harmony and order public have been blocked.

September 26, 2022: Based on information provided by intelligence agencies, the MIB asked YouTube to block 45 videos from 10 channels. The content included fake news and tweaked videos in an attempt to spread hatred among religious communities. Some of the videos blocked by the ministry were used to spread misinformation on issues related to the Agnipath program, Indian armed forces, India’s national security apparatus, Kashmir, etc.

What can users whose content has been impacted do?

Although the 2021 IT rules prescribe recourse options for users, these are limited to actions taken by a social media company. For example, if a platform has itself removed content, the user can contact the platform’s complaints officer to raise a dispute, which he must resolve within 15 days.

However, if a platform has removed content based on the emergency provisions of the Regulations, the legislation offers no direct remedy.

The only option users have in this case is to go to court. However, even that is tricky. By their very nature, blocking orders are confidential, which means that users do not know the provisions under which their content was reported. Moreover, how the government decided that particular content should be taken down is not known to citizens.

Platforms like Twitter voluntarily notify users that they have removed their content based on the government’s request, and also share the information with the Lumen Database, an independent research project studying takedown notices as well as other legal deletion requests. Otherwise, users would probably never know why their content was removed.