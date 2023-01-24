Judge may release grand jury report in Trump Georgia caseExBulletin





In this May 2022 file photo, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney speaks during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, to consider the actions of former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the results. from the 2020 election.

A Georgia judge will soon decide which parts, if any, of a special grand jury report will be made public following an eight-month investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to quash the 2020 state election results.

The special purpose grand jury, which disbanded earlier this month after completing its work, did not have indictment powers but could use the evidence and testimony gathered to recommend to the county district attorney of Fulton, Fani Willis, to press charges. Several people, ranging from Trump’s former personal attorney to Republicans who falsely claim to be presidential voters, have been told they are targets of the investigation.

Jurors voted to make their report public, but the extremely rare nature of the special grand jury and limited legal authority led to hurdles that could delay the release of findings.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will hold a hearing Tuesday to determine whether releasing all or part of the report would conflict with other laws and precedents that have historically prevented grand jury reports from doing allegations of criminal acts without an accompanying indictment this panel might not recommend.

At the hearing, the prosecutor’s office, the media, and potential targets of the investigation who may be named in the report should make their case for the publication or deletion of relevant sections of the findings.

What could be in the report?

Georgia was one of many key states that saw a coordinated and sustained effort to challenge the 2020 presidential results, in which Joe Biden defeated Trump.

In February 2021, Willis announced an investigation into efforts to reverse Trump’s defeat in Georgia, asking state officials to keep records of the election, and in January 2022 she called for a large special jury be convened to investigate “facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the legal administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia.”

At the time, Willis listed several potential crimes, ranging from soliciting voter fraud to making false statements to government officials to racketeering.

Overall, the work of the panel of 26 people revolved around two main themes:

the pressure campaign to reverse Trump’s loss of about 12,000 votes in the three elections counted in Georgia; and the coordinated effort to send out so-called “alternative” lists of Republican presidential voters in states Biden won.

The most infamous example of the former is Trump’s phone call to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging him to ‘find 11,780 votes’ and overturn Biden’s victory before the Electoral College votes are tallied. .

There have also been other calls, such as South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s conversation with Raffensperger regarding mail-in ballots, and another leaked call Trump had with Georgia’s top election investigator about an examination of the voting envelopes.

Other areas of interest that surfaced in court filings include: a number of unofficial legislative hearings where Rudy Giuliani and others spread lies about the state’s electoral system and results, and attacked two Fulton County election officials with baseless allegations that led to death threats; the resignation of US attorney BJay Pak amid turmoil with the Justice Department over the prosecution of false allegations of voter fraud; and unauthorized access to voting materials in a rural Georgia county.

Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on August 17, 2022 to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully attempted to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. John Bazemore/AP .

. John Bazemore/AP

On the second front, Willis and the special-purpose grand jury appear to have focused on efforts in several swing states, including Georgia, to send documents from Republicans falsely claiming to be official presidential voters.

So far, at least 17 people have been told they could be prosecuted for their actions, including the 16 Fake Voters and Giuliani. Willis was disqualified from investigating one of the bogus voters, newly elected Lt. Governor Burt Jones, after Jones argued that a fundraiser organized by Willis for his possible general election challenger had created a conflict of interests. interests.

The report could also name other incidents that prosecutors should investigate further, other people who should be interviewed, and other crimes that may have been committed.

Who was interviewed?

The special grand jury has used the subpoena power to compel dozens of people to testify in recent months, although it has encountered difficulties from foreign witnesses.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, Raffensperger and other state employees appeared before the panel, as did local election officials and elected officials who played major and minor roles in the defense, managing or attacking elections.

Some subpoenaed witnesses like Trump-aligned lawyers John Eastman, Jenna Ellis and Kenneth Chesebro tried unsuccessfully to challenge their testimony in court, but ultimately had to appear. Senator Graham’s efforts to end his testimony were debated all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which declined to block a lower court’s ruling that Graham was protected from questioning about drug-related activities. being a legislator, but could answer for other statements and actions.

Giuliani, who is also being sued for defamation by the two Fulton County election officials whom he accused of fraudulently counting ballots and “surreptitiously smuggling USB ports as if they were vials of heroin or cocaine,” testified for hours behind closed doors after failed attempts to delay his appearance before the grand jury.

The report could also shed light on other people who testified without needing a subpoena, as well as evidence used to draw conclusions about potential violations of state law.

What about Trump?

One potential witness who has never received a subpoena is Trump himself. Many of his actions and statements were in the public domain, discovered through news reports or shared through other people’s testimony, but it’s unclear why the panel didn’t seek out Trump’s first-hand testimony, as he is a central figure in the investigation.

It’s unclear what the report will say about Trump’s role or the likelihood he could face charges, although Trump has retained several Georgia-based attorneys, including high-profile attorney Drew Findling. known for defending famous rap artists (and for former anti-Trump social media comments). Campaign finance records show that in the second half of 2022, pro-Trump political action committees paid nearly half a million dollars for ‘legal advice’ to Findling’s law firm and another lawyer, Jennifer Little.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday, Trump’s attorneys said they will not be participating in Tuesday’s hearing and that they were never part of the special grand jury process. “He was never subpoenaed or invited to come voluntarily by this grand jury or by anyone in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office,” the statement read in part. “Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and considered the facts and the law, as we did, and concluded that there was no violation of the law by President Trump. .”

But it’s possible the report could still implicate the former president in wrongdoing, and the district attorney could still seek an indictment.

And after?

After the hearing, Judge McBurney could rule that the report should be made public in its entirety, with redactions regarding specific people and specific laws they may have broken, or choose to keep it all secret pending review. more in-depth.

Each of these decisions could be appealed.

The district attorney’s office has received the full report and can issue indictments through a regular grand jury process with or without the report being made public. Willis could also push for the report not to be made public until his office makes decisions on the charges.

The Fulton County probe into election interference is one of many probes Trump faces, along with a federal probe into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s role in preparing of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and New York. -investigations based on Trump’s business empire.

