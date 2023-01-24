Pakistan is rushing to become a failed state





Who wouldn’t be tempted to adopt an Imran Khan-like position to burn down the house, in the face of the paralysis that our dysfunctional state and its rotten system to the core have come to represent, as millions of Pakistanis struggle to put food on the table.

Look at the state of the economy and the dithering that has been the hallmark of policymakers; just watch how the government can’t even appoint an attorney general because a rival feud has unspecified issues with the nominee. The dispensation of justice takes second place, politics comes first.

There is indeed yet another stronghold, constituting the third element of the ruling troika, whose leader put the future of the country on the line because he wanted near-immortality in power. He did not even settle for two terms, despite the disastrous consequences of his ambitions.

The visionary arbiters of our destiny cannot even see what their little power grabs have done/are doing to the Islamic Republic, the State of Pakistan. Their lust for personal/institutional power and pursuit of narrow, selfish gains has brought the country to a point where most sympathetic observers no longer see it as viable.

In the name of patriotism, we have banished terms such as failed state from the lexicon. But, hand on heart, none of us can deny that this is what we are or at least we are heading at breakneck speed, with no sign of anyone with the ability or desire to apply the brakes. .

How else would you classify our beloved land where most of the population work 10-12 hour days and consider themselves lucky if they can muster enough for one decent meal, let alone three? With large swaths of the population without proper health care or even drinking water and, after massive rain-triggered floods, without shelter, the system has basically failed.

Yes, the most vocal complainers are the gossip classes with the loudest voices and what we hear most often. Ironically, many of the more audible moans are part of the problem. They belong to the rentier class whose capture and exploitation of the economy has brought us to where we are.

It is indeed a rather bleak setting and something needs to be done for a better, less gloomy scenario. So, is Imran Khan’s recipe of burning down the house the only way forward? Well, burning down the house won’t solve any problem on its own.

We will not rise like phoenixes from burning embers. There should be a concrete plan in place on what shape the new republic will take. This is where the biggest question mark emerges over this philosophy.

When given the opportunity for surprising harmony within the troika and where all fiefs for once seemed to be working to support something new, intellectual poverty, lack of vision and lack of plan were striking. The brave words were just that and nothing more.

It is now up to the major political parties, foremost Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party, to ensure that after the end of their battle for supremacy politics, and one or more of them is the winner, there is something left to preside over.

A fundamental reform of the economy that we avoided or that the elite blocked is now inevitable. The current state of affairs is not sustainable. If this struggle for political ascendancy continues in the limitless way we see today, rest assured that peoples’ deprivations will continue to increase, as will their rage at their inability to feed their children, let alone dress them and educate them appropriately.

For my part, I have never been a great supporter of the prescriptions of the International Monetary Fund, but our affairs have been managed in such a way that each of the main political parties which have governed the country over the past decades, alone or in coalition , went running to the Fund for a bailout. Borrowing and spending, or rather filling the coffers of the elite, has been the order of the day.

Again, no one had the vision to realize that with the changing geopolitical situation and with it the reality of Pakistan, its place on, for example, the American pecking order is no longer exactly what ‘she was. Islamabad is no longer the blue-eyed boy from Washington.

In fact, even Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, which have been generous in the past with their donations, now say that Islamabad must first put its own house in order before any aid is forthcoming, because none of between them is ready to shovel more of their petrodollars into a black hole.

Getting the house in order, at least in the short term, will mean more hardship for everyone and especially for the pain-laden bottom of the pyramid. If the decision makers weren’t ensconced in their Mayfair flats, their estates spanning dozens of acres and their mansions bearing their name, they might have been more tied to the plight of the shirtless and put their politics on hold .

If other elements of the troika had been more attentive to the challenges of the struggling multitudes, they too might have put their egos, their power trips and their narrow institutional interests on hold, while letting economic recovery be the top priority. After all, they have all supported far less worthy causes with great enthusiasm on many occasions until very recently.

But no. None of them seem ready to take their foot off the accelerator as they race towards the edge of the cliff. My main fear is that no one has intact sensors to understand that hell has no fury as a parent unable to feed their children. Are we sleepwalking in a violent backlash?

