Jokowi says Hajj fees still matter, will they be revised?

JAKARTA – The proposal to increase the cost of the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage (Bipih) to IDR 69 million presented by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas has also been responded to by President Joko Widodo. The President underlined that the proposal submitted during the joint working meeting with Commission VIII of the DPR, on Thursday (19/1), was not final. “The cost of the pilgrimage is still under review. It’s not final. It’s not final yet,” Jokowi said after inspecting the sewer construction project at Ciliwung River, Jakarta, on Tuesday. (24/1).

Jokowi pointed out that the proposed increase in the cost of the pilgrimage is currently still at the stage of study and calculation. “Always in the review process, always in the calculation process,” he said. The Minister of Religion has proposed that the fee for the 2023 haj be increased to IDR 98.8 million. Out of this figure, the cost of the pilgrimage trip (Bipih) charged to each pilgrim is IDR 69.1 million. In fact, the 2022 Hajj fee is set for each pilgrim at IDR 39.8 million. This means that Indonesian pilgrims will have to pay 73% more than pilgrims leaving for the Holy Land in 2022.

Always in the review process, always in the calculation process. JOKO WIDODO President of the Republic of Indonesia

Director General of Hajj and Umrah Management at the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag), Hilman Latief, explained that the proposed increase in the cost of Hajj is a form of rationalization of the normal situation. This is different from 2022 due to the use of high benefit values, but the number of allowances is low.

He pointed out that each side tries to rationalize the pilgrimage. At the meeting in early January 2023, the Minister of Religion met with the Saudi Minister of Hajj to discuss this and the ease of Hajj. “Also meeting with the Ministry of Hajj so that in the years to come, mobility and cost reduction are possible,” he said in the agenda of the Media Briefing ‘The 2023 Hajj Expenses Rise?’ at Borobudur Hotel, Jakarta on Tuesday (24/1/2023).

He mentioned that the discussion on the cost of Hajj was also conducted with the Saudi Syariah. If in the past every performance of Hajj worked with muasasah, now it is done with syarikah like investment company. Hilman said that the determination of the costs of the pilgrimage trip (Bipih) and the costs of organizing the pilgrimage (BPIH) have been regulated in Article 45 of Law No. 8 of 2019. The Ministry of Religion as well as the BPKH and the KPK are trying to formulate a proportionality direct cost received by the congregation.

“Direct cost It starts with flights, length of stay of nine days in Medina and 30 days in Makkah, meals, Cost of life, until serve. Visas too directwhile boarding and immigration are included in the benefit value,” he explained. Hilman explained that his party was also revising the exchange rate since funding was using rupees. ” he said.

For this year, the dollar exchange rate range used is IDR 15,000. Meanwhile, the riyal’s exchange rate calculation is 4,080, down from 3,800 last year. Hilman then hoped that next month the rupee might improve so that the exchange rate would fall and a commensurate price would be achieved.

As for the high financing component, it is said that there is the cost of the plane. This financing depends on the distance and the fuel avtur, which also uses the dollar exchange rate. The Ministry of Religion and the DPR Commission will invite potential vendors or airlines to discuss costs. Current rationality and conditions will continue to be taken into account.

Furthermore, Hilman said that in addition to the signing of the quota for hajj pilgrims which was previously done by the minister of religion, there was a clause regarding the use of airlines for hajj services. It indicates a 50/50 split between Saudi airlines and Indonesian airlines,” Hilman said.

We will press as low as possible and as efficiently as possible so that the congregation can leave HILMAN LATIEF Director General of Hajj and Umrah Management, Ministry of Religion

Chairman of the Committee III for Religious Affairs of the Council of Regional Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (DPD RI), Hasan Basri, has asked the Ministry of Religion (Kemenag) to consider the proposal to increase the cost of the pilgrimage of 2023. Indeed, the increase in the cost of the pilgrimage trip (Bipih), which reached IDR 30 million, was deemed burdensome for the community.

“If there is a sudden change in the name of istithaah, it will be very detrimental to the pilgrims who will leave this year because they have to prepare additional funds of about IDR 30 million in a short time. For the majority of future pilgrims who had to save for years, the figure is quite large,” Hasan Basri said in Jakarta on Tuesday, 01/24/2023.

He asked the Ministry of Religious Affairs to recalculate in detail the financing structure of the BPIH. According to him, savings can be made in every detail of the structure. The North Kalimantan senator also questioned the increase in BPIH made by the Ministry of Religion this year. Because it was done when the Saudi government actually adopted a policy to reduce Hajj fees for both domestic and foreign pilgrims.

Hasan Basri also felt that the Indonesian BPIH should not need to increase as the number of pilgrims is the largest in the world. “If there is an increase of IDR 30 million as suggested by the Ministry of Religion multiplied by the regular hajj quota of 203,320 people, the money collected by the congregation is IDR 14.06 trillion,” a- he declared.

Read more‘;