Boris Johnson: Ukraine must join NATO for long-term peace | Ukraine





Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine’s admission into NATO and launched a thinly veiled attack on Germany and the US over the failed tank donation deal, after a return to Ukraine this week. The former prime minister, who is under pressure over a loan taken while in Number 10, wrote an article for the Daily Mail calling on Western countries to step up their efforts to arm Ukraine. He warned that Russia was planning a new counterattack offensive in the spring, which had to be prevented. The Ukrainians need hundreds of tanks, and they should get them from the Americans, Germans, Poles and many others, Johnson said. Where does the western world need to park these tanks right now? Keep North Rhine-Westphalia? Protect Tennessee? Roaming the villages of Wiltshire? So let me ask the question again: what are the conceivable reasons for delay? Why are we not giving Ukrainians all the help they need, now, when they need it? Johnson also gave his strongest support for Ukraine joining NATO, a move he had expressed caution about as prime minister. What is the result of our decades-long failure to keep our promise and admit the Ukrainians under NATO’s defensive umbrella? he wrote. The result is the bloodiest war in Europe for 80 years. For the sake of clarity, stability and long-term peace, it is now clear, which was not the case before Putin’s invasion, that Ukraine must join. Ukraine: Stoltenberg’s “trust” solution to German tanks will soon be found video Johnson also issued a tacit rebuttal of the language used by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who alluded to fears the war could escalate into a NATO-Russia conflict. Ukrainians can count on our support for this brave fight, but it is also clear that we will prevent this from becoming a war between Russia and NATO, Scholz said. Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the best stories and what they mean, for free every weekday morning Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”morning-briefing”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you the first issue every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of use to apply. In an apparent rejoinder, Johnson wrote: Don’t talk to me about escalation, or the risk that we will somehow provoke Putin, by increasing our support, to further horror, he said . Will he escalate with a battlefield nuke? Truly? I do not believe it one second. If Putin were crazy enough to go nuclear, he would in the blink of an eye lose all the voters in the world from Africa, the Middle East and Asia who are currently willing to give him so much slack. He wants us to talk about nuclear weapons, because he wants to portray his favorite war as a showdown between NATO and Russia. It is not such a thing. This is a brutal, unprovoked attack on a blameless European country, and all Ukraine’s friends are doing is helping that country defend itself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/24/ukraine-boris-johnson-nato-us-germany-tank-delays

