First on Fox: Trump stopping in New Hampshire before South Carolina on Saturday





EXCLUSIVE Former President Donald Trump will make a stop Saturday morning in New Hampshire, the state that for a century hosted the first presidential primary in the race for the White House.

Fox News has learned that the former president, who launched his third campaign for the White House in November, will deliver the keynote address to hundreds of party leaders, elected officials and activists attending the annual GOP meeting. of New Hampshire, to be held this year. Saturday, January 28 in Salem.

Trump’s stoppage will come hours before he travels to South Carolina, another crucial early-voting state that is hosting the third contest on the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

The former president will be joined by Republican South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham as he unveils his South Carolina leadership team at an event at the state Capitol at Columbia. The rally will be Trump’s first 2024 campaign event since announcing his candidacy in mid-November at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Former President Donald Trump officially entered the 2024 presidential race at his club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. on Nov. 15, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Steve Stepanek, who is completing a four-year term as New Hampshire GOP Chairman, said in a statement obtained by Fox News that “we are delighted to welcome President Trump back to Granite State to be the keynote speaker at our 2023 Annual Meeting.”

“President Trump has long been a strong advocate for New Hampshire’s first in the nation status and we are thrilled to have him join us in making remarks to our members,” said Stepanek, who co-chaired the presidential campaign. of Trump in 2016 in New Hampshire before becoming state party chairman two years later.

The shutdowns in New Hampshire and South Carolina come amid criticism of the former president’s 2024 campaign launch by political pundits, and he has come under fire from Democrats and some Republicans for controversial actions and comments he has done in the past two months. Following a lackluster GOP performance in the midterm elections, Trump has also been accused of elevating polarizing Republican candidates who ended up losing in November.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump remains the GOP’s most popular and influential politician, a fierce fundraiser, and the clear frontrunner in many public opinion polls for the GOP presidential nomination in early 2024. But New Hampshire and North Carolina South have home state politicians mulling potential White House deals.

In New Hampshire, popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who won re-election easily in November, told Fox News this month that “a lot of people come to see me. A lot of people want me to run. Those are definitely conversations that have been having.”

And in South Carolina, former two-term governor Nikki Haley, who served as an ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, has long publicly pondered a run for the White House. She said last week in an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report,” “I think we need a younger generation to come in and step in and really start to fix things. Can I be that leader? Yeah , I think I can be that leader.” Haley has made numerous visits to Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states kicking off the GOP nomination calendar.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, a rising star in the party and the only black Republican in the Senate who won re-election in November in a landslide, is seen by pundits as another potential Republican presidential contender.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

