Latin America is now China’s “backyard”

The People’s Republic of China enters into force in Latin America.

With the exception of Mexico, China is the region’s largest trading partner. In 1981, Cuba was the only Latin American country to trade more with China than with the United States.

China’s bilateral trade with the region was $12 billion in 2000, the year before it joined the World Trade Organization. In 2021, bilateral trade jumped 41% to $450 billion. The Atlantic Council projects China’s trade with Latin America will exceed $700 billion in 2035.

So, given China’s current presence in the region, expect it to grow even larger. “America should prepare for a significant expansion of Chinese influence in Latin America this year,” said Robert Evan Ellis, professor of Latin America research at the US Army War College. Newsweek.

Why?

On the one hand, like Julio Armando Guzman from Peru explains in Foreign Affairs“the region is heading for an economic crisis that China is ready to exploit.”

Yes, China is ready. Beijing just dropped its COVID travel restrictions, so the country’s state-owned companies will be fanning out across the region in search of new deals. With the obvious slowdown in the Chinese economy – the economy could shrink – these big companies have all the more reason to seek deals elsewhere.

Moreover, China has laid all the necessary foundations to exert influence. Its average annual direct investment in Latin America over the period 2020-2021 was four times what it was for the previous five years.

Either way, Latin America is open to Chinese investment in light of the “pink wave,” the election of “progressive” governments across the region.

The tide began in Mexico in 2018 with the election of “AMLO”, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The wave continued with the return to power in Brazil, the most important state in the region, of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Between the two, seven other countries have moved to the left, including Colombia, a longtime ally of the United States.

And the “pink wave” is probably not over. This year and next, 11 other Latin American countries will hold presidential elections.

“China does not overtly try to manipulate elections in Latin America like the Soviet Union did, but when the populists come to power these days, Beijing takes advantage of the situation with commodity purchases and structured contracts to his advantage,” Ellis told this publication. “So Chinese money enables bad governance. Think of the Chinese as payday lenders.”

These Chinese lenders then descend on a country after an election. Beijing, for geopolitical reasons, has given the region a big green light. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road Initiative is faltering in most parts of the world, but it is doing well in neighboring Latin America and the Caribbean, where 21 countries have signed on to Beijing’s sweeping infrastructure program.

Many Chinese projects are expensive, flawed and poorly designed, such as theabandoned the town of Yachay in Ecuador and the troubled Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric project, built near an active volcano in this country. There are more than 17,000 cracks in the dam’s eight turbines. That’s what Ecuador gets for being “at the forefront of Beijing’s push into the region.”

China has promoted other expensive and fanciful dreams. There is, for example, the Nicaragua Canal. The project was nominally a Chinese private sector initiative, but it had top-level support in Beijing. The canal project has been abandoned, but there are now talk about a possible revival.

Another example is the 3,300 mile Atlantic-Pacific Railway linking Brazil and Peru. The project had the personal backing of Xi Jinping, who announced it in 2014. Brazil scrapped plans for the “Railway to the Pacific” over the Andes because it raised “absurd” engineering challenges and was not commercially viable. With Lula’s return to power in Brazil and Peru now rosy, Xi may be able to revive his pet project.

All of these projects, well-designed or not, further entrench Chinese influence in the region. The most important are the ports.

Let’s go to Peru. About 47 miles north of the capital Lima, Beijing is dumping $1.3 billion into the Port of Chancay. An additional $1.7 billion is planned for related facilities. COSCO Shipping Ports, a unit of the Chinese shipping company, is the main investor in the Peruvian “megaport”, with a 60% stake.

When completed next year, it could be China’s biggest port project in Latin America. Chancay will become a regional hub which could, as some say, “redefining shipping lines throughout the South Pacific.”

China has around forty port projects in the region, including one at the gates of America, the Hutchison Whampoa pier in Baja California.

In times of war, these facilities could be useful, for example, to the People’s Liberation Army. “I was in Panama about a month ago and I was flying along the Panama Canal and looking at all the public companies in [China]”, said General Laura Richardson, head of US Southern Command, in July at the Aspen Security Forum. “They look like civilian corporations or public enterprises that could be used for dual purposes and could be quickly turned into military capabilities.”

“In wartime, or in the months leading up to war, China may be able to use its economic influence in Latin American capitals to influence the region to limit U.S. access to its ports and its airspace, as well as putting American deployment and support flows and the American homeland at risk,” Ellis notes. “With China’s commercial presence, there are also many ways for the Chinese to close the channel. of Panama.”

Now, China is also considering the possibility of closing the Strait of Magellan, at the tip of South America. Beijing is trying to obtain permission to establish a naval base in Tierra del Fuego in Argentina.

How does China obtain the right to operate military bases in Latin America? It’s simple: Beijing distributes cash, but not Washington. It is only a manifestation of American neglect and rejection of the Monroe Doctrine.

Many call Latin America “America’s backyard”. In fact, it now resembles that of China.

Gordon G. Chang is the author of The impending collapse of China. Follow him on Twitter: @GordonGChange.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author.