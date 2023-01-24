President Jokowi says he cannot intervene in ongoing court cases





In any case, we must not (intervene) because we must respect the legal procedures in state institutions that are currently underway. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said he cannot intervene in ongoing court cases, including the one against Bharada Richard Eliezer in the alleged murder of Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat. The Head of State made these remarks in response to a request from Eliezer’s mother for the commutation of the 12-year sentence requested by the public prosecutor against him. “I cannot intervene in the ongoing legal process,” Jokowi said after inspecting the Ciliwung River sewer project in East Jakarta’s East Flood Canal on Tuesday. He called on everyone to respect the ongoing legal procedures in each state institution. He said this applies to all court cases, not just the alleged murder case against former National Police Professional and Security Division chief Ferdy Sambo (FS). “It’s not just for the FS case. For all the cases, we must not (intervene) because we have to respect the legal procedures in the state institutions that are currently underway,” he said. Explain. The prosecutor decided to seek 12 years imprisonment for Eliezer or Bharada E. He argued that the involvement of Bharada E in the premeditated murder of Brigadier Hutabarat has been legally proven. “(The prosecution) Demands that the panel of judges of the South Jakarta District Court which considered and tried this case sentence the defendant, Richard Eliezer Pudihang Lumiu, with a term of imprisonment of 12 years, and the length of the detention be reduced. Ordering the accused to remain in detention,” the prosecutor told the South Jakarta District Court on January 18, 2023. The prosecutor said Eliezer was guilty of Joshua’s murder and violation of Section 340 in conjunction with Section 55(1) of the Penal Code. Deputy Attorney General for General Crimes Fadil Zumhana confirmed the charge against Eliezer. He asked the public to respect the prosecutor’s decision against the defendant. “Respect the authority of the prosecution. We represent the community, the government and the state. This authority is given to the Attorney General pursuant to Law 11 of 2021,” Zumhana said here on January 19. Charges have been laid against Richard Eliezer, Ferdy Sambo, Putri Candrwathi, Ricky Rizal and Kuat Ma’ruf in the alleged murder of Hutabarat on July 8, 2022, at Duren Tiga Police Residential Area Number 46, South Jakarta . Related News: Prosecutors will not be swayed in Ferdy Sambo trial: Minister Mahfud

Related News: Prosecution team demands 12 years imprisonment for Bharada E

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/270510/president-jokowi-says-he-cannot-intervene-ongoing-legal-cases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos