PM Modi shares image of tailor on the street using Paytm, calls it a common sight across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

QR codes

It’s a common sight across India…our people have shown remarkable dexterity in adapting to technology and innovation. https://t.co/Bl8EsPEshn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1674305719000

Saturday took to social media to highlight the widespread adoption of digital payments in India, sharing a photo of a roadside tailor who has integrated Paytmin his sewing machine. The image was retweeted by PM Modi with the following remark: “This is a common sight across India…our people have shown remarkable dexterity in adapting to technology and the innovation.”

The tweet quickly gained traction, receiving one million views and nearly 15,000 likes in one day.

Absolutely sir! The pride of our India is the acceptance and adoption of technology by all citizens of the country. Thanks… https://t.co/ttnGDRDeDo — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) 1674306941000

Founder and CEO of Fintech giant Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma also responded to Prime Minister Modi’s tweet saying, “Absolutely sir! The pride of our India is the acceptance and adoption of technology by all citizens of the country. Thank you for championing and guiding change.

Paytm has played an important role in increasing the popularity and accessibility of digital payments in the country. The company’s efforts to expand its reach by partnering with small businesses and vendors, such as the roadside tailor in the image shared by PM Modi, have further contributed to the increased adoption of payments digital in India.

The user who posted the photo revealed that it was taken in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. “You have to be in Bharat to understand the magnitude of this transformation caused by the policies of the PM Narendra Modi government,” the user captioned the image.

One of the major initiatives of the Modi government has been the promotion of digital payments through the Digital India program. The Center has given high priority to the extension digital payment services to every segment of the population.

In line with this objective, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, recently announced an increase in the allocation for the promotion of RuPay debit cards and low value UPI payments to 2,600 crore for the FY23. This is a significant increase from the initial allocation of 1,300 crore, which was announced in the FY22 budget. This decision is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to promote payments across the country and bring about digital transformation in India.

“Under the said program, acquiring banks will receive a financial incentive to promote point-of-sale (PoS) and e-commerce transactions using RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (from person to merchant) for current. fiscal year,” the Ministry of Electronics and Computing said. Brokerage firms Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs said that Payment will be one of the main beneficiaries of this incentive plan.

India’s leading digital payments and financial services company, Paytm, has played a crucial role in advancing the Indian government’s vision of a cashless economy. The company pioneered the use of QR codes for mobile payments and made digital transactions accessible to everyone.

Digital payments have played a crucial role in maintaining business continuity during the pandemic, especially for small merchants, and promoting social distancing. In December 2022, UPI reached a record 7.82 billion digital payment transactions worth 12.82 lakh crore.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi also launched the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVAnidhi Yojana, a special microcredit facility for street vendors. He praised the fact that beneficiaries of the scheme have done digital transactions with 50,000 crore in a short time. “This achievement and this change is a great response to the pessimists, who questioned the success of digital payments by street vendors,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Paytm has helped deepen financial inclusion by onboarding street vendors under the PM SVANidhi program and helping them accept digital payments. In 2021-2022, the company onboarded over 35,000 street vendors under the PM SVANidhi program.

The Prime Minister added that the SVANidhi Yojana is not just a program to provide loans, but it is a campaign to empower our fellow street vendors economically by empowering them to accept digital payments.

Paytm’s work to support government efforts aligns with its mission to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy through the use of digital payments and financial services. As a pioneer in the use of QR codes for mobile payments, Paytm has helped remove barriers for individuals and small businesses, especially street vendors, to access financial services and conduct digital transactions. Additionally, Paytm’s active participation in PM SVANidhi Yojana by onboarding street vendors and helping them accept digital payments enabled them to fully participate in the digital economy.

Disclaimer: This article is generated and published by the Insider Studios team. You can contact them on [email protected]