The cost of Hajj is still under study and calculation, not yet final





Jakarta, not online President Joko Widodo said funding for the pilgrimage in 1444H or 2023M is still under review and calculation. Hajj costs are still under review. It’s not final. Not yet final already crowded. Still under review. “Still in the calculation process,” he told the media team in Jakarta on Tuesday (24/1/2023). As known, the Ministry of Religion proposes that Hajj funding for 1444 H or 2023 M be IDR 69 million to be borne by the congregation out of a total funding of IDR 98 million. This follows the increase in fees for Hajj services set by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since last year. This increase also prompted the Ministry of Religious Affairs to propose an increase in the cost of the pilgrimage. This is to maintain a rational balance or proportion taking into account other costs, such as flights, accommodation, Cost of lifein dollars and at real rates. With high costs, there must be rationalization when there is a normal atmosphere, General Manager of Hajj and Umrah Management Hilman Latief told a media gathering at Borobudur Hotel, Jakarta , Tuesday (24/1/2023). His party proposed that the funding be 70% to 30%, 70% of the pilgrims and 30% of the value of the financial benefits of the pilgrimage. This figure seems heavy for the congregation. However, this also takes into account potential pilgrims who lined up in subsequent years. We fixed it to be durable, he said. However, this proposal has not yet been approved by the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia (DPR RI). Hilman confirmed he would seek common ground, the most moderate figure to agree as the 2023 haj fee. The government will surely seek the most moderate value, he said. Along the same lines, BPKH leader Fadlul Imansyah said that if the amount paid on the value of benefits remained the same, it would take the value of benefits from future hajj pilgrims who lined up in subsequent years. “Later, brothers, sisters, aunts, our uncle will take the value of the benefits to be paid now,” he said. Over time, if always applied in the same portion, the value of the benefits will deplete. Even taking the main deposit of potential pilgrims leaving next year. So in 2025 we have taken the principal from the initial deposit of the pilgrims who will be leaving, Hilman concluded. Reporter: Syakir NF Publisher: Fathoni Ahmad

