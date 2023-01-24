BBC chairman Richard Sharp: I won’t give up on Boris Johnson’s loan line





The BBC chairman has said he will not step down from his role with the company following a row over reports of a major loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Richard Sharp has said he does not believe there was any conflict of interest over his appointment following allegations that he helped Prime Minister Johnson secure a loan of up to £800,000. Sharp said he believed his selection process had been conducted according to the book and denied misleading the advisory board or MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee when he appeared before them. The former banker has been called on to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced his friend Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss the possibility of Blyth vouching for a loan facility for Johnson. READ MORE: What will it take for the BBC to recognize its problems and change? On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted in a fair, open and merit-based manner. . In an interview with BBC News, Sharp said he was comfortable with the way the process had been conducted. After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still think there was no conflict because at At this point what I was looking to do was make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of support that Sam [Blyth] was going to provide the prime minister, he said. I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict. READ MORE: Tory minister responds to National’s poll on BBC’s Brexit coverage His interview follows a statement on Monday in which he insisted he was not involved in providing a loan or posting a guarantee for Johnson, although he acknowledged that the argument was a distraction for the broadcaster. The former prime minister, who was responsible for Sharps’ appointment, dismissed the furor as a bunch of complete nonsense, saying Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances. Sharp was in the process of running for the presidency of the BBC when he introduced Blyth to Case and was subsequently appointed to that position with the company. Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure over the tax affairs of Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawis, sought to distance himself from the controversy, saying Sharps’ appointment was made by one of my predecessors.

