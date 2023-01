Pro-Trump commentator duo ‘Diamond’ dies of heart disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Lynette Hardaway, a zealous supporter of former President Donald Trump whose death sparked widespread speculation about his cause, died earlier this month of heart disease, according to a certificate of deaths obtained Monday by the Associated Press.

Known by the nickname Diamond of the conservative political commentator duo Diamond and Silk, Hardaway, 51, died on January 8 of heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Silk Richardson, found internet stardom as black women who ardently supported Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. After making several campaign appearances with the former president, the two have leveraged their notoriety to land regular commentator roles at Fox News. Their promotion of fake coronaviruses eventually made them give up, but they landed on far-right cable and digital media platform Newsmax.

Hardaways’ cause of death, which was not disclosed by the family, had become a subject of widespread speculation. A torrent of social media users suggested COVID-19 was to blame.

Many of the posts were based on an unsourced and deleted online report since November that claimed Hardaway had been hospitalized with COVID-19. Diamond and Silk vehemently denied that the virus put Hardaway in the hospital.

COVID-19 was not listed as a cause or contributing factor on his death certificate, which was provided to the AP by the Hoke County Deeds Registry and was signed by a local physician. No autopsy was performed.

A memorial ceremony held in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and streamed online Saturday renewed speculation when Richardson suggested her sisters’ deaths were somehow linked to the COVID-19 vaccine. She insinuated that Hardaway may have been poisoned by another person who had been vaccinated, amplifying the misconception that recipients can affect those around them.

At the memorial, Richardson mentioned people dying suddenly, a reference that has become shorthand among some anti-vaccine activists for deaths they believe were caused by injections of COVID-19, despite studies showing that vaccines are safe and effective.

Joined on stage at the memorial by Trump, Richardson said her sister died after returning to her North Carolina home from a parents’ birthday party. Richardson noticed his sister looked strange, and Hardaway suddenly said, “I can’t breathe,” Richardson recalled. She and her husband performed CPR on the kitchen floor while waiting for emergency services.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues.

___

Associated Press writers Sophia Tulp in New York; Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; and Lea Skene in Baltimore, Maryland, contributed to this report.

