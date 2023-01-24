US backs India in BBC documentary on PM Modi, hails ‘shared values’





US backs India in BBC documentary on PM Modi Photo: AP Washington: The US has backed India after a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi sparked massive outrage in the country and drew widespread condemnation for “biased coverage”. Asked about the documentary, US State Department spokesman Ned Price praised the shared values ​​”that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies”. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday (local time), Price said the political, economic and exceptionally deep people-to-people ties are some of the elements that strengthen the United States’ global strategic partnership with India. “I am not familiar with the documentary you are referring to. I am very familiar with the shared values ​​that make the United States and India two thriving and vibrant democracies. When we have concerns about the actions taken in India, we’ expressed those that we had the opportunity to do this,” he said. He also called India’s democracy vibrant, he hailed the diplomatic relations that the United States and India share with each other. Price also pointed out that the two countries share an exceptionally deep partnership and that the two nations share the common values ​​of American democracy and Indian democracy. British Prime Minister backs Modi Earlier, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had defended Prime Minister Modi and distanced himself from the BBC documentary series, saying he “didn’t agree with the characterization” of his Indian counterpart. Sunak made the remarks after Pakistani-born MP Imran Hussain raised the issue in the British Parliament. Britain’s national broadcaster BBC has come under fire after airing a two-part series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat during the Gujarat riots in 2002. The documentary, titled India: The Modi Question, sparked outrage and was removed from some platforms. The Department of External Affairs also criticized the BBC and called it a propaganda article. The MEA said the documentary lacks objectivity and is biased. “Note that this was not screened in India. We don’t want to comment further on this so it doesn’t get a lot of dignity,” he said.

