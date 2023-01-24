Jokowi calls for carbon trading to start this year





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) requested the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) to start the realization of carbon trading in 2023. Later, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry will oversee the implementation of carbon trading at the national level . This goal is faster than what was announced by the Financial Services Authority (OJK) in 2024. However, the Director of Sectoral and Regional Resource Mobilization of the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Wahyu Marjaka, has said the preparations would not be easy. “The target time for our leadership is to complete Mr. President’s term (Jokowi) is the year 2023. But our understanding is also not easy, all infrastructure must be completed first. From the settlement, we have to make sure that it has to be completed,” he said. JakartaTuesday (24/1). Wahyu explained that a number of infrastructures needed to be prepared, including the National Registry System (NRS) which was connected between stakeholders. Then to facilitate carbon trading operations such as carbon houses etc. Then he also felt that it was reasonable that the OJK was aiming that carbon trading could only start in 2024. In the future, the Ministry of Environment and Forests will also continue to collaborate with authorities and various other sectors. “It is very important, because (we are afraid) that the system that we have prepared, the regulations that we have prepared, do not correspond to what is carried out by the OJK. So this communication is very important, from the departure it must be done first,” he added. For the establishment of carbon exchanges, Wahyu has opened up the possibility of combining them. For example, will the OJK, with all the systems created by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, form its own stock exchange, or will it be the same as existing stock exchanges such as the Indonesia (IDX). “I haven’t decided yet, because there are still a lot of factors to calculate,” Wahyu said. In the meantime, the carbon trading mechanism will likely be implemented directly. As was officially launched by the power generation company by selling Emission Reduction Certificates (EPS). “When it comes to the carbon exchange, it can take a while for various things. In fact, direct trading requires it, but maybe direct trading takes less time,” he said. . Reporter: Maulandy Rizky Bayu Kencana Source: Liputan6.com Read also :

