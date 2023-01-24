Donald Trump news today: Trump in mob boss photo scandal as Georgia judge debates whether to release grand jury report





Trump says no documents were found at Mar-a-Lago, just cool empty folders marked as classified

A Georgia judge is set to hear arguments on Tuesday over the release of a grand jury report following an eight-month investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

The panel heard testimony and evidence about election worker abuse and harassment, a bogus election scheme and Mr. Trump’s infamous phone call to election officials to find enough votes for his victory.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump, who appears ready to ditch his Truth Social posting regime and return to Twitter as he seeks to be named Republican President in 2024, faces questions after posing for a photo and raising thumbs up with a notorious Philadelphia mob boss at his Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach earlier this month.

Joey Skinny Joe Merlino was jailed for nearly 12 years after being convicted in 2001 of racketeering charges including extortion, betting and receiving stolen goods.

And it comes as four members of the far-right anti-government militia, the Oath Keepers, have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill.

HighlightsView latest update 1674549013Trump campaign denies knowing convicted mob boss he posed photo with

Less than three months after he was seen having dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and notorious white nationalist Nick Fuentes, former President Donald Trump has been pictured with a convicted mob boss who spent more than a decade in prison for racketeering.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirer published a photograph it obtained of Mr. Trump, dressed in dark slacks, a white golf shirt and his Make America Great Again headgear, standing between two men in his Florida Golf Club.

Read Andrew Feinberg’s full story here:

Maroosha Muzaffar24 January 2023 08:30

1674561600ICYMI: Four more Oathkeepers found guilty of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 attack

In a year, 10 people have been convicted of seditious conspiracy for their role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, an otherwise rare charge in US history that was initially aimed at prosecuting secessionists in the United States. slave states.

On Monday, four other members of the self-proclaimed far-right militia, the Oath Keepers, were convicted of seditious conspiracy after brief jury deliberations. Their conviction follows that of their leader, Stewart Rhodes, a few weeks earlier for the same crime.

They join another Oath Keepers member convicted of the treason charge and three other members who pleaded guilty to the charge in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence.

Alex Woodward24 January 2023 12:00

1674559813Judge to hold hearing on Georgia grand jury special report

A judge is due to hear arguments Tuesday on whether to release a report from a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke laws as they sought to undo his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments from the district attorney’s office, news outlets and potentially other parties before making a decision on whether to release the report. The special grand jury, whose work was overseen by McBurney, recommended that the report be made public.

The report is expected to include recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on potential criminal charges, though it’s unclear how specific those recommendations will be. The special grand jury did not have the power to issue indictments, and it will ultimately be up to Willis to decide whether to seek indictments from a regular grand jury.

Read Kate Brumback’s full story here:

Judge to hold hearing on Georgia grand jury’s special report

A judge is to hear arguments about whether to release a report from a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke laws as they sought to overturn its 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Maroosha MuzaffarJanuary 24, 2023, 11:30 a.m.

1674558000Today: Judge to hear arguments in Trump grand jury investigation

On Tuesday, a Georgia judge will hear arguments over the release of a grand juries report, eight months in the making, on the former president’s efforts, along with his allies, to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in the ‘State.

After months of private testimony from Trumpworld figures, the release of the report could trigger a decision by the Fulton County prosecutors’ office to press charges against Trump and others involved in the scheme, which was at the heart of the investigation. special committees of the House in January. 6 attack.

A statement from Trump’s attorneys on Monday said they were never part of that process.

The grand jury compelled testimony from dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never deemed it important to speak with the president, they added. He was never subpoenaed or invited to come voluntarily by this grand jury or anyone from the Fulton County prosecutors office. Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we did, and concluded that there was no violation of the law by the president. Trump.

A media group asked the court to release the grand juries report.

Alex Woodward24 January 2023 11:00

1674556213ICYMI: Trump plans New Hampshire appearance to kick off 2024 campaign ahead of South Carolina event

Trump will travel to the state of New Hampshire at the start of the primary for his first appearance in the 2024 campaign trial, just hours before his scheduled stop in South Carolina on Saturday.

The former president will deliver remarks to the New Hampshire GOP.

We are delighted to welcome President Trump back to Granite State to be the keynote speaker for our 2023 Annual Meeting, according to a statement from New Hampshire Republican President Stephen Stepanek. President Trump has long been a strong advocate for New Hampshire’s primary status in the nation and we are thrilled to have him join us in delivering remarks to our members.

The state’s three-term Republican Governor, Chris Sununu, is an outspoken Trump critic who once reportedly called the former president f****** crazy and urged his party to find another candidate in 2024.

I don’t think he can win on November 24, he said last month. He could be the candidate. But I don’t believe, and I think most people would agree, he’ll just… be able to close the deal.

Alex WoodwardJanuary 24, 2023, 10:30 a.m.

1674554400Trump thinks Politico reporters should be jailed. This should be a turning point’

Clayton Weimers of Reporters Without Borders writes in The Independent that it’s hard to overstate the danger to democracy presented by Trump’s rhetoric, which is not mere chatter:

At a time when it’s more important than ever for democracies like the United States to lead by example, Trump’s words and actions send a signal that free speech values ​​don’t matter. Potential strongmen around the world, from former Philippine President Duterte to recently ousted Bolsanaro in Brazil, have taken inspiration from Trump.

Alex Woodward24 January 2023 10:00

1674554281Trump declared winner of golf tournament at his club despite missing first day

Golf-loving former US President Donald Trump picked up another victory in a competitive tournament at one of his clubs in Florida, despite missing the first day of the weekend tournament.

He announced his Senior Club Championship win at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, Florida on his Truth Social social media platform.

Mr Trump’s announcement, however, may have surprised those following his movements over the weekend, as a video emerged online showing him delivering a eulogy at the funeral of the Carolina vlogger. North Diamond Saturday.

Read the full story here:

Maroosha Muzaffar24 January 2023 09:58

Maroosha Muzaffar24 January 2023 09:30

1674550800ICYMI: White House says Trump’s call for Supreme Court journalists to be jailed insult to rule of law

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told The Independent during a briefing last week that President Biden believes press freedom is part of the bedrock of American democracy.

It’s something he truly believes in and something we should continue to fight for, Ms Jean-Pierre told The Independent when asked about Trump’s continued threats against jailed journalists who refuse to find their sources of the Roe v Wade leak.

Calling for flagrant abuses of power to suppress the constitutional rights of journalists is an insult. It is a complete insult to the rule of law and undermines fundamental American values ​​and traditions, she added.

Alex Woodward24 January 2023 09:00

1674547200Amid Trump threats, US must do more to protect journalists

Writing for The Independents Voices, Chris Blackhurst says:

What’s worrisome here is that Trump considered putting journalists in jail while he was president, that he discussed with his advisers how to get around the First Amendment, and that his reign coincided with record arrests of journalists and many other attempts to restrict their freedom. And it ended with the Capitol Hill insurrection and rioters smashing camera equipment and writing Murder the Media on the Democratic citadel itself.

If Trump was a lone has-been, I wouldn’t be so bothered. But hes not, not yet. He may come back and besides he still has his support. What’s more, in launching his anti-press rants, he chooses to do so on the highly charged pitch of Roe v Wade. If anything has played into the hands of Trump, the general conspirator, this is it.

Alex Woodward24 January 2023 08:00

