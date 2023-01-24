Trump ends fight against New York tax returns because GOP has no interest





By Zoe Tillman, Bloomberg News (TNS)

Former President Donald Trump has dropped a long-running court battle with Congress over access to his New York state tax returns, telling a judge Friday night in a joint filing with a House committee that the new Republican leadership has no interest in the documents.

The case dated back to 2019, when Trump was still president. He sued the House Ways and Means Committee, then headed by Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal, and New York state officials over a recently passed state law known as the TRUST Act. , which gave members of Congress a way to obtain a presidential state’s tax records.

The committee did not end up making a request for the New York documents and a judge did not have to rule on Trump’s claims challenging the law’s validity. The case remained mostly dormant for the next two years, with the judge occasionally ordering status reports to the parties.

The latest filing from Trump’s attorney and acting House of Representatives general counsel voluntarily dismissing the case repeated Trump’s position that the TRUST Act could not apply to a former president and noted the recent change in political circumstances.

The applicant is no longer the President of the United States. Even if he was, defendant Neal no longer chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, and the current committee has no interest in the plaintiffs’ tax returns, the attorneys wrote in the joint submission. .

After years of litigation in a separate case, the Ways and Means Committee gained access to Trump’s federal tax returns and made them public late last year, before Republicans took control of the room.

