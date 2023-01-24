BBC chairman denies any conflict of interest over Boris Johnson loan

BBC chairman Richard Sharp said he did not believe there was a conflict of interest over his appointment after it emerged he had helped then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to obtain a loan of up to 800,000.

Mr Sharp said he believed his selection process had been conducted according to the book and denied misleading the advisory board or MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee when he appeared before them.

The former banker has been called to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced his friend Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss the possibility of Mr Blyth standing surety of a loan facility for Mr Johnson.

But he insisted he would stay put and was confident he got the job on merit.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted in a fair, open and evidence-based manner. Deserves that.

When asked if he should stand down pending the investigation, Mr. Sharp replied: No, I am confident that he will determine that I have been appointed on merit. It is obviously up to him to lead this investigation and this process.

The nomination was a very rigorous process with very difficult interviews, he said.

In an interview with BBC News, Mr Sharp said he was comfortable with the way the process had been carried out.

After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and still feel like there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of support that Sam [Blyth] was going to provide the prime minister, he said.

I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (Oli Scarff/PA)

Mr Sharp confirmed he dined with Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson at the then Prime Ministers Checkers retreat in May 2021 after being confirmed as the government’s choice for the role of the BBC.

When asked how this meeting went, he replied: Sam came up to me and said: Do you want to come to Checkers? I’m going down to dinner with Al (short for Mr. Johnson’s first name Alexander).

I said, Yeah, great I had never been to Checkers and Sam drove me down and we had dinner and I took this opportunity to beat for the BBC.

Chequers, the Country Retreat of Grace and Favor for Prime Ministers (Jacob King/PA)

He said the loan arrangement was not brought up during dinner at the Prime Minister’s Estate of Grace and Favor.

His interview follows a statement on Monday in which he insisted he was not involved in providing a loan or posting collateral for Mr Johnson, although he was acknowledged that the argument was a distraction for the broadcaster.

The former prime minister, who was responsible for Mr Sharps’ appointment, dismissed the furor as a bunch of complete nonsense, saying Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.

This point was echoed by the chairman of the BBC, who said I knew nothing about Boris Johnson’s finances as it was between him and his family.

Mr Sharp was in the process of running for the presidency of the BBC when he introduced Mr Blyth to Mr Case and was subsequently appointed to the position with the company.

Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure over the tax affairs of Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawis, sought to distance himself from the controversy, saying Mr Sharps’ appointment was made by one of my predecessors.