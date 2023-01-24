Biden documents ‘incredible gift’ to Donald Trump, warns John Bolton





John Bolton, who served as national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, said on Monday that the scandal involving President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents gave Trump an “incredible gift.”

Appearing on CNN, Bolton was asked by host Kaitlan Collins about the recent FBI search of Biden’s home and the seriousness of the investigation into the president’s handling of documents.

“I think it’s going to get a lot more serious for Biden — the fact that apparently some of these classified documents go back to his days in the Senate and yet traveled with him,” Bolton said.

On Saturday, Biden’s personal attorney, Bob Bauer, confirmed that six more classified documents were found during a search by the Department of Justice (DOJ) of the president’s home in Delaware. The discovery came after it was revealed earlier this month that files and documents were found in early November in a personal office previously used by Biden. A second set of documents was later found in Biden’s garage earlier this month.

Above, President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on January 20, 2023. Inset: John Bolton attends a panel hosted by the National Council of Resistance of IranU.S. Representative Office (NCRI-US) August 17, 2022, in Washington, DC Bolton says the current Bidens classified documents scandal is of great benefit to former President Donald Trump. Photos by Alex Wong/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“It’s an incredible gift for Donald Trump,” Bolton told Collins of the Biden documents controversy.

The total number of classified documents found in Biden’s possession is now believed to be between 25 and 30. Meanwhile, more than 325 classified documents were recovered by agents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence last year.

On January 12, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed U.S. Attorney Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of the cases. The White House said Biden is working with investigators who are assigned to his case. Trump failed to cooperate with the DOJ regarding his documents, which resulted in the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Collins asked Bolton, who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under then-President George W. Bush, how Trump complained about being treated more harshly by the DOJ than Biden.

“Well, they treat Biden differently because Trump treated the Justice Department differently,” Bolton said. “The two are not equal, that’s for sure.”

Elaborating further on how Biden’s handling of classified documents could benefit Trump, Bolton said the case would make any potential criminal charges against Trump less likely.

“I think, politically, Biden’s self-inflicted wounds have pretty much absolved Trump of the prospect of prosecution,” Bolton said.

He added, “It’s hard to prosecute a former president to begin with. I think Biden’s mistakes here make that almost impossible.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/biden-documents-incredible-gift-donald-trump-john-bolton-1775888 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos