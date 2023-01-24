Politics
President Joko Widodo to Open 2023 Proud of Kencana National Business Meeting and Accelerate Stunting Reduction at BKKBN
Jakarta, Sonora.Id – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is to directly attend and open the 2023 National Working Meeting to discuss the evaluation and strategy of the Family Development, Population and Family Planning (Bangga Kencana) Program and the accelerated stunting reduction organized by the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN).
BKKBN Principal Secretary Tavip Agus Rayyanto in a statement on Monday (01/23/2023) said the 2023 national working meeting aims to increase synergy and collaboration among stakeholders in the central government, provincial, district and municipal governments, and partners in achieving the goals of the Bangga Plan and Accelerate Stunting Reduction Plan.
Tavip mentioned the 2023 National Working Meeting to be held at BKKBN Auditorium on Wednesday (01/25/2023), specifically to increase the commitment of central, provincial and district/city governments and partners to support the Proud program Kencana and Accelerating Stunting Reduction as well as formulating work plans and an action plan for priority activities to achieve the proud goals of the Kencana program and accelerating stunting reduction.
The 2023 national working meeting, according to Tavip, discussed the implementation and use of the results of the Family Data Collection 2021 (PK-21) which had been updated in 2022, as as database and strategy to achieve performance targets and reduce stunting rates in Indonesia and the Acceleration Program for the Eradication of Extreme Poverty (P3KE). Through the 2023 National Working Meeting, the role of relevant ministries and institutions in accelerating stunting reduction through various established programs is also being optimized.
“It is an honor, President Joko Widodo, to directly open the National Working Meeting 2023. We know that the target set by the President of 14% must be achieved by the end of 2024. Therefore, we we still need massive coordination and collaboration from various parties to accelerate the reduction of stunting to 14%,” Tavip said.
During the opening of the national working meeting, President Joko Widodo will be accompanied by the head of the BKKBN Hasto Wardoyo, who is also the general manager of the acceleration of stunting reduction.
Tavip further said that the BKKBN has set out a vision and mission which was an elaboration of the president’s vision and mission for the 2019-2024 term.
The BKKBN, in the implementation of its programs and activities, also optimally contributes to the achievement of the seven national development programs contained in the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN) 2020-2024, including point three , namely the increase in quality and competitive human resources, and point 4 mental revolution and cultural development.
Based on the BKKBN (Renstra) Strategic Plan for 2020-2024, the vision of BKKBN has been defined, namely “The achievement of quality family and balanced population growth to support the realization of an Indonesia which is sovereign, independent and endowed with a personality based on mutual cooperation”.
Through this vision, the BKKBN is committed to supporting the vision and mission of the President of the Republic of Indonesia as contained in the RPJMN 2019-2024.
The theme for the 2023 National Work Meeting is Increasing Synergy and Collaboration to Achieve the Proud Kencana Agenda and Accelerate Stunting Reduction.
There were five speakers at this Rakernas, namely from the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture who presented material: Reflections on the implementation of the coordination and synchronization of the acceleration of the reduction of the backlog growth in 2022; Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency with documents on planning, monitoring and evaluation of the 2023 Stunting Reduction Acceleration Program.
The next resource person was from the Ministry of Interior with the material on guiding and supervising the implementation of regional government in accelerating stunting reduction; the Ministry of Health, which presented documents on the action plan for the implementation of specific interventions to accelerate the reduction of stunting in 2023; and the Vice President’s Secretariat with materials on strengthening leadership advocacy and commitment to accelerate stunting reduction. not
The one-day Rakernas will be attended by 2,637 people, including 300 people attending in person at the BKKBN auditorium and 2,337 people attending online or online from all over Indonesia. A total of 39 ministries and institutions were present as partners in Proud Kencana and Accelerated Stunting Reduction.
January 24, 2023
January 24, 2023 10:00 PM WIB
January 24, 2023 9:58 p.m. WIB
January 24, 2023 9:55 PM WIB
