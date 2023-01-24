Politics
BBC chairman denies any conflict of interest over Boris Johnson loan
BBC chairman Richard Sharp said he did not believe there was a conflict of interest over his appointment after it emerged he had helped then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to get a loan of up to £800,000.
Mr Sharp said he believed his selection process had been carried out “properly” and denied misleading the advisory committee or MPs on the Commons committee on digital, culture, media and sports when he appeared before them.
The former banker has been called to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced his friend Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss the possibility of Mr Blyth standing surety of a loan facility for Mr Johnson.
But he insisted he would stay put and was confident he got the job on merit.
On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted “fairly, openly and based on Deserves that”.
Asked if he should stand down pending the investigation, Mr Sharp said: ‘No, I am confident he will determine that I have been appointed on merit. It is obviously up to him to lead this investigation and this process.
The nomination was a “very rigorous process” with “very difficult interviews”, he said.
In an interview with BBC News, Mr Sharp said he was “comfortable” with the way the process had been carried out.
“After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still think there was no conflict because at this point what I was looking to do was make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of support that Sam [Blyth] was going to provide the prime minister,” he said.
“I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.”
Mr Sharp confirmed he dined with Mr Blyth and Mr Johnson at then Prime Minister Checkers’ campaign retreat in May 2021 after he was confirmed as the government’s choice for the role from the BBC.
When asked how that meeting went, he replied, “Sam came up to me and said, ‘Do you want to come to Checkers? I’m going down to dinner with Al’ (short for Mr. Johnson’s first name, Alexander).
“I said, ‘Yeah, great’ – I had never been to Checkers and Sam drove me down and we had dinner and I took this opportunity to beat for the BBC.”
He said the loan arrangement was not brought up during dinner at the Prime Minister’s Estate of Grace and Favor.
His interview follows a statement on Monday in which he insisted he was ‘not involved in providing a loan or posting a guarantee’ for Mr Johnson, although he admitted that the argument was a “distraction” for the broadcaster.
The former prime minister, who was responsible for Mr Sharp’s appointment, called the fury a ‘charge of complete nonsense’, saying Mr Sharp had no knowledge of his personal finances.
This point was echoed by the BBC chairman, who said ‘I don’t know anything about Boris Johnson’s finances’ as it was ‘between him and his family’.
Mr Sharp was in the process of running for the presidency of the BBC when he introduced Mr Blyth to Mr Case and was subsequently appointed to the position with the company.
Rishi Sunak, who is under pressure over the tax affairs of Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi, sought to distance himself from the controversy, saying Mr Sharp’s appointment was made by “one of my predecessors”.
|
