Turkish President Erdogan warns Sweden against NATO after ‘burning the Koran’ outside embassy

Through AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Sweden on Monday that it should not expect his support to join NATO after the Koran was burned outside Ankara’s embassy in Stockholm.

Erdogan’s furious comments have further dimmed the prospects of Sweden and Finland joining the Western defense alliance ahead of Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections in May.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members not to have ratified the Nordic neighbors’ historic decision to break their tradition of military non-alignment in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban promised his parliament would approve both offers next month.

But Erdogan has dug in the heels ahead of a close election in which he is trying to energize his nationalist voter base.

‘Sweden shouldn’t expect support from us for NATO,’ Erdogan said in his first official response to an anti-Islam politician’s act at a protest on Saturday that was endorsed by the Swedish police despite Turkey’s objections.

“It is clear that those who have caused such disgrace in front of our country’s embassy can no longer expect any benevolence from us regarding their application for NATO membership,” Erdogan said.

Sweden reacted with extreme caution to Erdogan’s remarks.

“I cannot comment on tonight’s statement. Firstly, I want to understand exactly what was said,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told Swedish news agency TT.

Visits canceled

Sweden’s leaders strongly condemned the actions of far-right politician Rasmus Paludan, but defended their country’s broad definition of free speech.

“I want to express my sympathy to all Muslims who are offended by what happened in Stockholm today,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted on Saturday.

Erdogan has already set out a series of tough conditions, including a request for Sweden to extradite dozens of mostly Kurdish suspects whom Ankara accuses of ‘terrorism’ or involvement in a failed coup in 2016 .

Sweden’s courtship with Turkey appears to be progressing with a wave of visits by senior ministers to Ankara.

Stockholm has also enacted a constitutional amendment that will allow for tougher anti-terrorism laws demanded by Ankara.

But things turned sour when a small Kurdish group hung an effigy of Erdogan outside Stockholm City Hall earlier this month.

Turkey summoned the Swedish ambassador and revoked the invitation of its speaker of parliament to visit Ankara.

The Swedish police’s decision to endorse Paludan’s protests prompted a similar response.

Turkey summoned the ambassador from Stockholm for a new disguise and canceled a planned visit by the Swedish defense minister.

Erdogan said the burning of the Muslim holy book was a hate crime that could not be defended by free speech.

“No one has the right to humiliate the saints,” he said in nationally televised remarks.

“When we say something, we say it honestly, and when someone dishonours us, we put them in their place.”

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general, condemned Erdogan’s stance on Sweden.

In an interview with the German newspaper Die Welt, he said that “freedom of expression, freedom of opinion is a precious asset, in Sweden and in all the other NATO countries. And that is why these inappropriate acts are not automatically illegal”.

Stoltenberg, who last spring spoke of an accelerated accession process of just a few weeks, added in the interview that the Swedish government had condemned the protest “in very clear terms”.