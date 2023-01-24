45 MPs from Imran Khan’s party withdraw their resignation from Pakistan’s National Assembly





ISLAMABAD: In a twist of events, 45 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers collectively withdrew their resignations from the National Assembly on Monday on the orders of party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. At least 123 lawmakers from Khan’s party had decided to resigned immediately after being removed from office by a vote of no confidence in April last year. However, President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of just 11 of them last July while insisting that the remaining lawmakers would be summoned individually for verification. strategy. Khan ordered lawmakers from his party to withdraw their resignations to force the government to let his party become the main opposition party in parliament. Senior leader Asad Umar said lawmakers had emailed President Ashraf, informing him of the decision. “The next step will be the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition,” Umar tweeted. The Leader of the Opposition in the House is an important actor as the Acting Prime Minister appointed to oversee the elections is appointed after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition. Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the decision to withdraw the resignations was made so that the party could take over the posts of opposition leader and parliamentary party leader. In the absence of the PTI, the position of Leader of the Opposition was given to dissident MPs from Khan’s party who had refused to resign. PTI lawmakers staged a sit-in outside the speaker’s house to force him to agree to their demands immediately. The party lawmakers also met with Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials in Islamabad and asked them not to be denoted if the NA chairman endorses their resignations. PTI made the request after briefing the electoral body that their legislators ar We withdraw their resignations and the president of the NA has been informed. So far, the resignations of 80 PTI legislators have been accepted. But it is still the largest opposition party. The shrewd move to withdraw resignations can help play a part in appointing the caretaker government ahead of elections, whenever they are held. the government declined to announce the snap polls, saying the election for the dissolved assemblies would be held within the mandatory 90 days and that for the federal parliament within 60 days of the end of the current legislature in mid-August.

