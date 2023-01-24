INDONSIA – POLITICS: Indonesian President Jokowi’s approval rating hits record high





Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s popularity ratings hit a record high after the government eased restrictions on anti-Covid-19 measures last month, according to a poll released on Sunday. Figures released by pollster Lembaga Survei Indonesia (LSI) showed that satisfaction with the Indonesian president, widely known as Jokowi, had risen steadily over the past few months to 76.2. % at the beginning of 2023. “Over the past three months, the President’s performance has increased in (terms of) positive public perception, from 62.6% in September 2022 to 76.2%. If we look at the past three months, the increase is quite significant,” said Djayadi Hanan, executive director of LSI. This jump of more than 10 points allowed Jokowi to reach his highest popularity rating recorded by LSI during his presidency which began in 2014. He will not be able to run again after his second term. Jokowi’s announcement in December of the end of pandemic-related restrictions was welcomed, the pollster said, as the restrictions had been seen as hurting the economy. The LSI poll, conducted from January 7 to 11 with more than 1,200 people, also comes a few months after the start of a high-profile trial against a former general in the Indonesian police. The case sparked a public outcry over allegations of corruption and impunity within the police, but the fact that the case was made public was seen as a sign that the government was at least trying to tackle these problems. LSI cited improved perceptions of the economy and law enforcement as the reason for the rise in the rating. Jokowi’s popularity does not appear to have been affected by the adoption last month of a controversial new penal code, nor by the publication of an emergency regulation to replace the employment law. Jokowi is serving his second and final term, with the next elections scheduled for February 2024. The Sunday January 22 poll found Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as the favorite candidate to succeed Jokowi, although his candidacy has yet to be announced. The other main candidates were Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, both of whom have announced their intention to run.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gavroche-thailande.com/indonesie-politique-le-taux-dapprobation-du-president-indonesien-jokowi-atteint-un-niveau-record/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos