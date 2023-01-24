Why Rishi Sunak can’t leave the stench of Tory sleaze behind him – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

LONDON Britain’s ruling Conservatives believed the ethics scandals that plagued Boris Johnson’s prime ministership would finally be consigned to the history books when they ousted him as leader last year.

It didn’t quite turn out that way.

The investigation announced Monday into the tax affairs of Conservative Party Chairman Nadhim Zahawi follows a series of damaging allegations about the historic conduct of senior ministers in the Rishi Sunak administration that have left Tory MPs fearing further public backlash .

Then and now will have been a lot like some days under Boris, warned James Johnson, a former Downing Street pollster who regularly hosts focus groups across the UK through his company JL Partners. It kind of gives the audience the impression that things haven’t changed that much since last year.

Boris Johnson’s disregard for the rules was legendary even before he became prime minister, and the constant rumble of scandal around his leadership ultimately proved fatal. His government crumbled last summer under a torrent of revelations about illegal lockdown parties and claims it ignored warnings about misconduct from a high-ranking ally.

Seeking to replace Johnson as prime minister, Rishi Sunak has vowed to dispel the lingering smell of squalor around Downing Street and lead the world in integrity, decency and leadership. Sleaze is a catch-all British term for political misconduct, covering everything from inappropriate lobbying to sexual harassment and outright bribery.

But since entering 10 Downing Street, Sunak has struggled to shake off the lingering stench of scandal.

Days after his appointment, Sunak was hit by a wave of historic bullying allegations against Cabinet Minister Gavin Williamson, a key figure in Sunak’s leadership campaign, who resigned rather than cause further controversy. embarrassment to the new Prime Minister.

Then came the bullying complaints against new Sunak MP and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, which are currently being investigated by barrister Adam Tolley. Raab denies any wrongdoing.

Sunak himself has not been immune to controversy. Having already been stung last year by the revelation of his non-domiciled wife’s controversial tax status, Sunak has since received two fixed fine notices from the police: one for attending a birthday party. birthday for Johnson at the height of the pandemic, and the other for failing to wear his seatbelt in a moving car last week.

This weekend saw the most damaging moment yet, when Tory Speaker Zahawi admitted settling a multi-million pound tax dispute when he was UK chancellor under Johnson last summer. Sunak has now ordered an investigation into his tax affairs. Opposition politicians demand that Zahawi be sacked.

Johnson himself, meanwhile, was returned to the parliamentary standards watchdog after the Sunday Times reported that he discussed securing a personal loan of up to £800,000 with the new BBC chairman weeks before recommending him for the role.

Legacy issues

Sunaks’ allies maintain he is committed to his pledge to raise standards, citing his appointment of a new ethics counsellor, a position that was left controversially vacant under Johnson.

His official spokesperson said there were legitimate questions to answer about Zahawis’ tax affairs and the decision to open an investigation demonstrated that Sunak takes the matter seriously.

Others argue that the alleged behavioral lapses currently filling the Sunaks’ entry tray are at least in part a hangover from the botched reign of his predecessors. A senior government official put it succinctly: These are legacy issues.

He [Sunak] really make an effort [to clear things up], insisted a cabinet minister. Referring to the Zahawi investigation, he added: You don’t just throw a colleague under the bus without due process, partly because you don’t want him sulking on the benches.

Rishi Sunak has asked his independent ethics counselor to look into Conservative Party chairman Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, saying there are ‘questions that need to be answered’ | Leon Neal/Getty Images

But questions persist about Sunak’s ability to act decisively.

A Tory MP has suggested that since the row over Sunak’s wives’ taxes, it just feels like he’s clearly not someone with perfect judgment and there’s a lingering naivety about the Prime Minister.

That naivete was on display again last week when Sunak posted a video on social media of himself in a moving car without wearing a seatbelt, several lawmakers agreed.

A senior member of Prime Minister Liz Trusss’ former campaign team says Sunak’s lofty words about integrity have always struck them as a hostage to fortune, given that you never know what’s going to happen , especially with the conservative party as it is. They suggested that Sunak should have given himself some breathing room on the matter.

The UK parliament has been hit with a slew of misconduct complaints over the past year spanning most major political parties. A record number of MPs are currently sitting as independents after being suspended from their parties.

Philip Cowley, Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL), said: Sunak is able to demonstrate that he is different by being fundamentally competent, but to demonstrate that integrity is really different, I am not. not sure it will be enough to deal with issues as they arise.

In order to execute a meaningful overhaul of standards, he suggested, Sunak would have to throw Johnson under a bus and he cannot do so for party management reasons.

Shades of ’97

As Sunak sought to make his contrast with Johnson his biggest selling point, the window to make this case compelling seems to be closing.

Pollster James Johnson predicted the Zahawi case would resonate with the public because it speaks to basic concepts of fairness.

If he puts a lid on really quickly and acts, he may seem stronger,” Johnson suggested, “but the longer it goes on, the fainter that opportunity fades.

Even before the latest Zahawi and Boris Johnson stories broke, a former cabinet minister described sordid scandals as the biggest existential threat to the Conservative Party.

It gave the impression of a 1997 defeat to come, they said, in reference to Tony Blair’s historic Labor victory over Tory John Major after a series of revelations about corruption and misconduct by MPs conservatives.

Indeed, the return to the 1990s is unlikely to provide much reassurance to the Sunaks party. Like Sunak, Major had vowed to stamp out stupidity in the party, but voters decided they wanted to get rid of him anyway.

QMUL Cowley observed that many of the allegations at the time “were very trivial and some would not even be considered scandals today”, while the MPs’ more recent follies were, on the contrary, far worse.

Annabelle Dickson contributed reporting.