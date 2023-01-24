Imran calls for further protests against appointment of CM guardian in Punjab





Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has called for a new round of protests against the decision to appoint Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as Acting Chief Minister of Punjab, the largest province in the country, by the Election Commission of Pakistan (PCE).

Calling the interim CM an “enemy of the PTI,” Khan criticized the ECP for appointing a CM who will overthrow the PTI and bring back the PML-N-led government to the province. Khan also decided not only to take to the streets, but also to challenge the nomination in court.

“We will not accept a corrupt person as acting chief minister. We will hold a series of protests in every city across the country,” Khan said.

Khan also said that Naqvi was very close to former president and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari.

Khan claimed Naqvi’s appointment as Acting CM of Punjab was part of a larger program that began with the regime change operation, which he said was orchestrated by the government. former army chief, General (Retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

“Naqvi had actively conspired against our government and had met with various stakeholders and political parties to make the regime change operation successful,” Khan said.

“Furthermore, Naqvi had entered into a plea deal with the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and returned millions of rupees, proving he is corrupt. Therefore, he does not qualify for the top spot in Punjab,” Khan added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khan had announced the dissolution of his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) provinces to trigger political pressure on the ruling federal government to announce snap general elections in the country. . However, the government countered Khan’s decision, saying there would be provincial-level elections in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa after the governments there dissolved.

Khan’s political tactics are believed to be rapidly losing ground, especially after he failed to push the government to announce a snap election.

And now, with Naqvi appointed as Acting CM of Punjab against his will, the political underpinnings have weakened further for Khan, with hopes of regaining power in the country’s biggest province slowly but surely fading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/world/imran-calls-for-fresh-protests-against-appointment-of-caretaker-cm-in-punjab-1503149504.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos