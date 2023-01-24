Why did ASEAN leaders skip Davos? – The Diplomat





Flags fly outside the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum on January 15, 2020. Credit: Depositphotos

Advertising Indonesia Night is a hot ticket in Davos. At this year’s feast, a host of 700 regional delicacies tasted like Medan fish from Sumatra and Taliwang chicken from Lombok. The food will be. . . be very well tonight, promised Luhut Pandjaitan, senior minister in the cabinet of President Joko Widodos. There were rumors that Tony Blair was in the room. The World Economic Forum (WEF) is bullish on Southeast Asia. One of the fashionable acronyms circulated during the meeting, there were VIP markets: namely Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines. Yet most leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chose to miss the annual global elite jamboree in Davos. Only Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. from the Philippines contributed a significant contingent. Overall, Asia had a muted performance, with only three Heads of State or Government out of the 52 who assisted. This year’s rally in Davos, which began on January 16, was also missing a slew of big-name names that had participated in the past. In 2017, Vice President Joe Biden, Xi Jinping, Theresa May and Shakira were among the guests. The Chinese president delivered the opening speech. ASEAN was represented by Cambodians Hun Sen and Vietnamese Nguyen Xuan Phuc, both accustomed on the Davos loudspeaker circuit. However, this year, Hun Sen jumped up the event, and Phuc resigned as chairman while the WEF annual meeting was in session. Among the Asian participants, there is the feeling that the event is moving away from its global agenda. Nikkei Asia referred to the meeting as a Eurocentric gathering. After last year’s conference, Malaysian columnist Karim Raslan wrote, How can there be a World Economic Forum when the concerns of Asia, which will contribute 60% of global growth by 2030, are ignored? The war in Ukraine is one of the subjects of concern. Some ASEAN countries say sanctions against Russia are counterproductive. Hun-sen Told an audience at Davos last year, sanctions should be stopped as they produce no benefit. Not only do poor countries suffer, but even the countries that imposed the sanctions are affected. Diplomatic Brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter Summit fatigue could be another reason for the ASEAN leaders’ absence from Davos. Southeast Asia hosted a trio of conferences in November that arguably overtook Davos in star power. The guest list for the G-20 summit in Bali included Biden, Xi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Biden too abandoned at the ASEAN summit and related meetings in Phnom Penh. US Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at the APEC meeting in Bangkok, which Xi also attended. Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month. On the sidelines of the ASEAN conference, the founder and president of the WEF, Klaus Schwab persuaded the Philippine president to make the trip to Davos. Manila media noted that Marcos was the only ASEAN leader present. Rapper commented: Perhaps other ASEAN leaders understood the frivolity of the event or realized they could grow their economies robustly without having to patronize the Davos elite. The Davos connection has become politically toxic for world leaders in the post-COVID-19 era. His star fades a bit. If you look at who’s coming, it was that there were some really serious heavyweights. This year there is only one G-7 leader, observed Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor of The Economist. But at the same time, I really think it’s useful. And that’s especially useful in a fragmenting world. More than ten years ago, a Brookings trial asked: Are the days of Davos numbered? The popularity of Indonesia Night might suggest otherwise. Yet for many officials, the schmoozefest at the Swiss Alps ski resort no longer holds the same appeal.

