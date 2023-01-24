National Assembly speaker approves resignation of 43 other members of Imran Khan’s party





Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 24 (ANI): Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf has approved the resignation of more than 40 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf MPs from the lower house, according to Geo News citing sources. According to the sources, Ashraf accepted the resignation of 43 more from the PTI on Sunday and sent the summary to the Election Commission of Pakistan for denotification of lawmakers. The endorsement means only dissident PTI lawmakers remain in the National Assembly now. Interestingly, this development came a day after the party announced that 45 PTI MPs were withdrawing their resignations and also approached the ECP in this regard. According to the sources, the resignations of Muhammad Nawaz Allai and Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai were not accepted as they submitted leave requests. Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary said the main reason to return to the National Assembly was to remove Raja Riaz as opposition leader, otherwise the legislature was “no matter”, reported Geo News.

“At this moment, Shehbaz Sharif has lost the support of 172 members and is counting on the lotas (defectors) to save his government,” Fawad tweeted. 40% of NA seats are now vacant following the president’s decision to save Raja Riaz. , he added. “The country is close to the polls now. The only solution to this problem is general elections,” Fawad said. lawmakers had tendered their resignations after the Imran Khan-led government was overthrown in a no-confidence motion in April last year. The resignations from the PTI were accepted by the President of NA Ashraf in four steps. Initially, only 11 resignations were accepted, while 34 resignations were accepted on January 17, another 35 on January 20 and now 43 have been approved, according to Geo News. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-national-assembly-speaker-approves-resignations-of-43-more-from-imran-khans-party20230124223122

