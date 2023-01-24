Power cuts in Pakistan heighten nations’ economic crisis





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Three weeks ago, Pakistani authorities ordered the early closure of all markets, restaurants and shopping malls, as part of an emergency plan to save energy as the country of 220 million residents were struggling to make late payments on energy imports and avoid a full-blown crisis. Economic collapse.

But the measures were too little, too late. On Monday morning, the country’s overloaded electricity system collapsed in a wave of power cuts that started in the desert provinces of Baluchistan and Sindh but quickly spread to almost the entire country, including densely populated cities. populated by Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Power was restored to many areas on Monday evening, and residents had long become accustomed to periodic blackouts known here as load shedding, as fuel shortages have become a chronic problem. Twice before, in 2015 and 2021, similar nationwide blackouts have occurred. But the massive scale of it came as a shock. Hospitals were left in the dark for hours, textile factories closed and people swarmed gas stations to buy fuel for generators. Mobile phone communication was cut off in many areas.

Load shedding happens for two or three hours a day, but I have never seen a 24-hour outage like this, Omar Salim, a trader in Karachi, told Dunya TV news. He said the government was committed to solving the country’s economic problems, but instead they had gotten worse.

No electricity, no gasoline, no jobs, people waiting in long lines for flour trucks, inflation higher than ever, he said. It seems that we live in the Stone Age.

Liaqat Ali, 50, a mechanic in this capital, said he used his small generator until it ran out of fuel, but had no money to buy more. Then he turned on his cellphone’s flashlight to fix the engines of customers’ cars in the evenings until he finally died too.

We’re already struggling to keep our business going with the daily power outages, but when the lights go out for 20 hours and we have to shut down, it ruins everything, Ali told The Washington Post. For poor people like me, life has become miserable because of these corrupt leaders and politicians. They talk about fixing things, but they don’t do anything for ordinary people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which took office in April after Imran Khan was ousted in a parliamentary vote, has since grappled with the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Experts have warned that the government is close to defaulting on its foreign debt.

I would like to express my sincere regrets for the inconvenience suffered by our fellow citizens due to the power outage yesterday. On my orders an investigation is underway to determine the reasons for the power failure. Liability will be fixed, Sharif tweeted on Tuesday.

The pressing problem of recurring fuel and power shortages is a particularly visible result of a larger and more complex problem with many moving parts. Pakistani authorities are trying to meet the basic needs of a large, impoverished nation while under heavy foreign pressure to pay long-standing debts and take unpopular austerity measures in return for debt relief from the International Monetary Fund, which has now been delayed.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee has plunged to an all-time low of 230 against the dollar, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by 50% over the past year. Experts say the country barely has enough to pay for months more of fuel and power imports. Inflation has risen to unprecedented rates of 25% over the past year, hitting fuel and essential food items such as flour, rice and sugar particularly hard.

Pakistan’s economic situation is critical. It has reached a most dangerous point, economist Zubair Khan told Geo News TV on Tuesday. Power outages testify to this. Today, we see the effects of a fragile economy every day. Pakistan must take economic decisions seriously. It needs better economic management and it needs to stop prioritizing politics.

As public frustration and concern spread on Monday, officials said they were working hard to fully restore power but offered various explanations for the cause of the unprecedented crash. Some utility officials blamed themselves for not anticipating the cascading outage or delaying needed repairs to the power supply system.

Officials said the recent order to close markets and restaurants in the evening was expected to save the country about $273 million in power generation, but experts said that amount was well below what was needed. , and some business owners balked at the plan. The officials also said that Sharif had ordered all government departments to reduce electricity consumption by 30%.

However, the government has been reluctant to take too severe measures with new elections due later this year. Khan, a popular leader with a large following, has held large public rallies in recent months. He survived an assassination attempt at a rally in early November and has consistently criticized the Sharif government as corrupt and incompetent.

We want this government gone. Prices were high when Imran Khan was here, but now they are much higher, Samia Khan, a housewife in Peshawar, a city in northwest Pakistan, told Bol TV news. On Monday, she said, the lights went out as my children were getting ready for school, and [the lights] didn’t come back until after midnight. I have to cook and clean in the dark, and the electricity and gas bill is getting higher and higher. Things are getting worse day by day.

The power system collapse began at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning in Sindh and Balochistan, and by mid-morning it had reached every corner of the country. In the evening, officials announced that power had been restored in many cities, but not across the country. Many parts of the country were without power for 12 hours.

According to some reports, the outage stemmed from a power-saving measure to reduce power on Sunday evening, which made it more difficult to restart the system on Monday morning. Others blamed the poor conditions of old transmission equipment.

