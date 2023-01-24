PCB invites department teams to return to Pakistan national cricket





The Pakistan Cricket Board has invited the country’s private and government departments as well as three military institutes to be part of the national circuit. The PCB has launched a restructuring of domestic cricket and a return to the hybrid first-class 16-team model comprising both regions and departments.

The PCB has already abolished the previous six-team model following the completion of the 2022-23 season in the first week of January.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has officially written to 27 top departments, soliciting their interest in participating in the 2023-24 PCB domestic cricket season, which will start in August,” the PCB confirmed in a press release. “In the letters, the PCB not only invited the departments to confirm their participation in the upcoming season as soon as possible [which] can help them prepare the calendar for the season, but also encouraged them to build strong cricketing teams, ensuring maximum coverage and publicity through traditional and new media.”

Under the new structure, eight regional teams and eight departmental teams will play in the first class tournament, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Each season, the regional and departmental teams finishing at the bottom are relegated and the best two (one region and one department) of the Grade 2 tournament will be promoted. Although the 2023-24 season does indeed start in August, the Pakistani government had given new PCB chief Najam Sethi 120 days (from December 21, 2022) to reset the scheme and revert to the 2014 constitution.

In a race against time, the PCB management committee is doing everything it can to return to the previous model, reviving the 97 districts that make up the 16 regions. There are around 3,200 clubs already operating across the country and are the main player providers in the regional system.

The Pakistani government recently removed Ramiz Raja and his board revoking the 2019 constitution under which the PCB operated and brought back Najam Sethi as head of the management committee, giving him full executive powers to work on reviving the PCB. the 2014 constitution. Along with changes to the board and its structure, this constitution will also bring the department sides back into the national circuit – they had been scrapped in 2019 after former Pakistani captain Imran Khan became prime minister of the country (the Prime Minister automatically becomes the boss of the PCB).

Umar Gul and Misbah-ul-Haq were among the prominent voices calling for the department’s cricket to be reinstatedGetty Images

Even though the PCB has reached out to departments, it’s unclear whether departments are ready to reinvigorate their teams in the current economic climate. These organizations might not have much appetite to hire a team of cricketers. A number of departments had closed their sports operations even before Imran’s changes, with Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) among the largest to do so.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the current chief patron of the PCB, had already issued a directive last October to the 18 government departments/institutes to restore the governance of their sports structure in Pakistan and revive the funding of sports departments. The recovery has been slow – ESPNcricinfo understands that Ramiz Raja, as chairman, had written to private banks asking them to revive their teams, but they had shown little interest. Various ministries depend on government budgets and have not allocated a budget since the Prime Minister’s notification.

Several government departments that operate autonomously – such as State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Sui National Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), Sui Southern Gas (SSG), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL ), Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) – can easily allocate funds although it is unclear whether they consider it a priority. The letter from the PCB is an attempt to find out their intentions. It is understood that not all 27 departments will be willing to return, but the PCB requires at least 16 in the system under its proposed national structure. PSL Lahore Qalandars franchise is among the private squads keen to launch a squad in the Grade 2 setup to complete their player hunting program.

According to the 2014 constitution, the Board of Governors (BoG) will have ten members including four regional representatives (the four best teams of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy), four representatives of service organizations (the four best departmental teams) and two members to be appointed at the patron’s discretion. To form a board, the PCB must also have an active household circuit.

The abolition of the departments in 2019 caused resentment in Pakistan’s cricketer community. A group of former board members and cricketers including Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Umar Gul have urged the government to return to the old national structure which included departmental teams such as Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), SNGPL and Pakistan. International Airlines (PIA). The model introduced at Imran’s insistence led to a large number of actors losing their livelihoods through their employment in the departments.

Umar Farooq is ESPNcricinfo’s correspondent in Pakistan

