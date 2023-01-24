Survey finds Ganjar-Ridwan best choice for Indonesian presidential election from Jokowi camp





JAKARTA With Indonesia’s general election a year away, an investigation by President Joko Widodos’ camp has revealed a strong possibility of pairing its main presidential candidate, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, with West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil in as vice president. The election is scheduled for February 14, 2024 and the investigation was commissioned in December by relatives of Mr. Widodo, who is serving his second and final term. The survey, involving 1,200 respondents across Indonesia, was not intended to be made public. The results will be used by the Jokowi camp to analyze and develop strategies. Mr. Widodos’ ruling coalition, led by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P), holds 471 of the 575 seats in parliament. Survey results seen by The Straits Times show that Mr Ridwan, 51, is the most eligible running mate if the election is held in December 2023. Even though his name was not among the simulated couples in the survey, Mr Ridwan received 24.1% support from respondents. The second-best running mate, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, received just 14.8% support. A person from the Mr Widodos camp told ST on condition of anonymity that the widely touted mock couple of Mr Ganjar and Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir have not received the level of support that makes the camp confident enough that they will win. The margins between the Ganjar-Erick couple and the Anies-AHY couple are not comfortably wide enough, he said, referring to former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, the camp’s closest rival presidential hopeful. of the opposition, and to Mr. Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, popularly known by his initials. He is the son of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. The Ganjar-Erick couple received 38.6%, while the Anies-AHY couple received 30.4%, according to the survey. Mr Agus, 44, is chairman of the opposition Democratic Party, while Mr Erick is a close aide to Mr Widodo and has been among the biggest donors to the latter’s presidential campaign in the last two elections. Mr. Ganjar, 54, holds a law degree from Gadjah Mada University in Yogyakarta and a master’s degree in political science from the University of Indonesia in Jakarta. He worked at a consulting firm before becoming a PDI-P deputy and was later elected governor of Central Java in 2013. Mr. Ridwan earned a master’s degree in urban design from the University of California, Berkeley. In 1994, he was selected as a Singapore International Foundation-Asean Fellow and attended the National University of Singapore as an exchange student. He worked as an architect in New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong, before becoming mayor of Bandung in 2013 and governor of West Java in 2018 on various party tickets. He recently joined the Golkar party, a member of the ruling coalition. Mr. Widodo, better known as Jokowi, hopes his successor will continue his plans, including the development of Nusantara, a new administrative capital. The current government aims to move people there in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/world/survey-reveals-ganjar-ridwan-as-best-pick-for-indonesian-presidential-election-from-jokowi-camp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos