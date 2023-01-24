Learn this from the latest Boris Johnson scandal: Never again should a PM appoint the BBC chairman | Roger Bolton

Richard Sharps The BBC chairman is hanging by a thread over his help to Boris Johnson when the then Prime Minister ran into personal financial difficulties, and Sharps’ candidacy to become chairman of the BBC was approaching the final stages. On Monday, the chairman told staff that our work at the BBC is rooted in trust and that he looked forward to continuing our work together. So should we trust him? And should he continue in work?

We have been here before. Almost 20 years ago, the chairman of the BBC was also a multi-millionaire who had been a former associate of Goldman Sachs. His wife was private secretary to the prime minister and the president himself had been a donor to, as well as a member of, the ruling political party before he took over the BBC post. Its director general had also been a member and donor of this same political party, and he too had resigned before becoming DG. I’m talking, of course, about (Lord) Gavin DaviesGreg Dyke and the Labor Party.

Yet the two men can hardly be accused of being lenient with the Labor government, since both decided to resign in 2004, following the Hutton Inquiry into allegations made by BBC journalist Andrew Gilligan. He had reported that Tony Blair’s government had faked a report to exaggerate Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction capabilities.

How is the case of Richard Sharp different? He was a major Conservative Party donor, was once a senior colleague of Rishi Sunaks at Goldman Sachs and was an economic adviser to Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London. He is also a former director of a right-wing think tank, the Center for Policy Studies. No one denies that he is very smart and has precisely the financial and business skills the BBC needs at the top, although one wishes there were more creatives with civil service experience there -up with him. Before taking on the role, Sharp also said he donate his salary of 160,000 for charities.

He has previous experience of public service, having been president of the Royal Academy of Arts from 2007 to 2012, and those who worked closely with him at the BBC seem largely impressed. Perhaps they were just relieved not to have been landed with Johnson’s previous favorite candidates for the job, said to be the saintly, albeit otherworldly, former Daily and Sunday Telegraph editor Charles Moore, an avowed foe of licensing fees, and the decidedly impious Paul Dacre of the Daily Mail.

Greg Dyke, appointed director general of the BBC in 1999. Photograph: Tony Harris/PA

And yet, and yet. What did Sharp think he was doing, getting involved in Johnson’s private financial affairs? As Richard Ayre, a former senior BBC executive and BBC administrator, said, speaking on my podcast: He applied for the job, knowing that his old friend Boris Johnson would decide who got it. While awaiting the outcome, he put Johnson in touch with someone who could help him borrow 800k. What’s wrong with that? Sharp, meanwhile, says he introduced his friend Sam Blyth, who was offering to secure a loan for Johnson, to cabinet secretary Simon Case.

More important than Sharp’s fate is the critical need to change the way the BBC chairman is appointed. As another former senior BBC executive, Roger Mosey, put it: There is a major step in restoring trust in the impartiality and oversight of the BBC. Stop making political nominations for the presidency. All governments have done it, but it just shouldn’t happen again.

No government will allow an outspoken critic of their party to become president, but when Gavyn Davies got the job, he was nominated by an independent committee. The governors turned into the BBC Trust, but following further criticism David Clementi, former chairman of Virgin Money and Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, was given the task of reviewing governance arrangements and regulatory affairs and proposed the current structure of a single unified board, with the chairman firmly in the driver’s seat.

Basically, and in my view, inexplicably, he decided that the appointment of this much more powerful chairman should not be made by the industry regulator Ofcom, as is the case with Channel 4, but should be a direct appointment by the Prime Minister of the day. Following his report, Clementi was appointed to lead the governance structure he had designed.

Surely it is time such an appointment was taken out of the hands of a prime minister and returned to a body independent of government. Of course, the company must report to parliament, and such an appointment would need to be ratified by a select committee, but an independent BBC must be seen to have an independent chairman.

Sharp, if he survives, should try to refocus attention on the vital issue he was trying to highlight on the eve of this crisis: the alarming position of the BBC World Service, which desperately needs more resources to conduct the battle against the Putins, Trumps and conspiracy theorists proliferating around the world. This noble cause would not be helped by a long process of finding a new president.

What should happen next? Give Sharp the yellow card he deserves, not a red one but above all, learn from it and make sure a prime minister doesn’t pick his successor. And then back to the vital task of defending an essential element of our democracy. He needs it.