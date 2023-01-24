Trump lawyer threatens to sue former prosecutor who wrote ‘People vs. Donald Trump’ book over Manhattan DA investigation





A former prosecutor who plans to publish a book about the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump he led for nearly a year was warned on Monday to expect a trial.

Former Manhattan Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz concluded that Trump’s business approach was similar to that of former mob boss John Gotti, and deserved to be charged, according to a press release. for the book, “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account”. That’s a description that doesn’t fit Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina.

“I strongly urge you to take these next words seriously: If you publish such a book and continue to make defamatory statements against my clients, my office will aggressively pursue all legal remedies,” Tacopina wrote in a letter to Pomerantz Monday, alleging defamation.

Pomerantz defended the book in a statement to CBS News.

“If the former president were to sue me, I will defend that litigation. I stand by the statements I’ve made previously and those in my upcoming book,” Pomerantz said.

Pomerantz was hired in February 2021 by former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. to lead that office’s extensive investigation into Trump’s finances. Pomerantz left the post in February 2022, saying in his resignation letter that newly elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg had been reluctant to indict Trump.

Pomerantz wrote in his resignation letter that he believed “Donald Trump is guilty of numerous criminal violations” and advised Bragg “that we have sufficient evidence to establish Mr. Trump’s guilt.” Bragg, he wrote, “has raised questions about the legal and factual sufficiency of our case and the likelihood of a successful prosecution.”

Bragg declined to comment on the resignation letter, but insisted the Trump investigation remains active. He said after the Trump Organization’s Jan. 13 conviction for tax evasion that the investigation was entering its “next chapter.”

In recent months, investigators have revisited some of the early leads of the investigation, including the alleged “silent money” paid in 2016 by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Cohen himself was interviewed by bureau investigators on January 17.

“They’re professional and they’re going to do their job,” Cohen said after the two-hour meeting.

Bragg’s office also sought to block Pomerantz’s book. His office’s general counsel, Leslie Dubeck, wrote in a January 18 letter to Pomerantz, publisher Simon & Schuster and parent company Paramount Global, that Pomerantz “is under an obligation to receive clearance written notice from the prosecutor’s office before making any disclosure” related to the investigation.

A Simon & Schuster spokesperson said the company “stands behind Mark Pomerantz and his book, People vs. Donald Trump, and looks forward to sharing this important and timely work with readers when it is published on February 7.” .

Simon & Schuster, like CBS, is part of Paramount Global.

Both Dubeck and Tacopina expressed concerns that Pomerantz’s book might contain confidential information.

Dubeck wrote that “there is a significant risk that publication will materially harm ongoing criminal investigations.”

Tacopina warned against publishing “information obtained in violation of grand jury secrecy laws.”

“Consider yourself knowledgeable enough. Yours sincerely, Joseph Tacopina,” he wrote.

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

