Won’t accept censorship: Mahua Moitra shares links to BBC PM Modi documentary





Sorry, I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship, Mahua Moitra, Congressman for Trinamool, tweeted while sharing links to the documentary titled India: The Modi Question.

Lashing out at the Union government for blocking links to the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra shared several links to sites where the video is always accessible. Sharing a link to the Internet Archive digital library where the documentary was previously available and has since been taken down, Mahua tweeted: Sorry I was not elected to represent the largest democracy in the world to accept censorship. Here is the link. Watch it while you can. She also shared links to the documentary on video-sharing platform Vimeo and messaging app Telegram on Tuesday, January 24. Several other Twitter users also continued to share links to YouTube and other alternative platforms where the documentary titled India: The Modi Question is still accessible, and many such tweets sharing the YouTube link were removed by Twitter. Understand: what the @BBC show proves or disproves is up to viewers to decide. But the Indian government’s rampant censorship actions are unacceptable, Mahua tweeted on Monday, January 23. On January 20, the Union government ordered social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The Foreign Office called the documentary a “piece of propaganda” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset. This link works in Telegram with audiohttps://t.co/HFmbdUl0JN Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 24, 2023 Here is a new link that works.

Good, bad or ugly – we decide. The government does not tell us what to watch.#BanCensorshiphttps://t.co/jYy57ymOyl Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 24, 2023 The link has been removed although my tweet is intact. pic.twitter.com/o6Ixu2d30H Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 24, 2023 Twitter links of citizens blocked by government for sharing @BBC report. @derekobrienmp & @pbhushan1 above . My link is still active. pic.twitter.com/2lcwy9Soyb Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 22, 2023 By ordering Twitter and YouTube to remove links to the documentary, the Indian government exercised its emergency powers under Rule 16 of the Information Technology Rules (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Code of Ethics Digital Media), 2021, which have been challenged by news organizations, digital rights activists and social media platforms to allow censorship. This is the first time that IT rules have been invoked to target a major international broadcaster. More than fifty tweets were deleted for sharing YouTube links to the documentary, including tweets from TMC MP Derek OBrien, Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan and American actor and political activist John Cusack, using the government’s emergency powers under Rule 16 of the IT Rules to block information in an emergency. Under this rule, content can be removed without giving editors a chance to make their case. The digital rights organization Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) pointed out that Rule 16(3) of the IT Rules requires an “authorized officer” to refer the request to ban certain information to a review committee to decide. whether the ban should continue. He asked the “authorized official”, the chairman of the interdepartmental committee under the three-tier mechanism established under the IT rules, 2021, to comply and the review committee to make its findings public. The Union government has asked YouTube and Twitter to remove new links to the documentary if anyone uploads or re-tweets them, sources told PTI. However, opposition parties opposed the move and alleged that the documentary exposed Modi. A Supreme Court-mandated inquiry found no evidence of wrongdoing by Prime Minister Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the riots broke out in February 2002. Read: India’s government used emergency powers to block links to BBC documentary on Gujarat riots With PTI inputs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/won-t-accept-censorship-mahua-moitra-shares-links-bbc-pm-modi-documentary-172379 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

