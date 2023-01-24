Marching to State Palace, Jambi Farmers Call on Jokowi to Solve Ulayat Land Disputes

KedaiPena.com Dozens of farmers from the villages of Betung, Petanang and Pematang Raman, Jambi marched to the State Palace in Jakarta, asking President Joko Widodo and related institutions to resolve land disputes between local communities and PT. Ricky Kurniawan Kertapersada.

According to a press release received by reporters, the farmers left Jambi on Saturday (21/1/2023) afternoon taking public transport to Merak Port followed by an axilong walk to Jakarta . Currently, farmers have arrived in Cilegon City, Banten.

For years, farmers in Betung, Petang and Pematang Raman have fought tirelessly for their rights to land seized by PT. Ricky Kurniawan Kertapersada, said Christian Napitupulu, Jambi Farmers-Fishermen Union Regional Steering Committee, through a press release received in Jakarta, Tuesday (24/1/2023).

According to the press release, the dispute between the farmers and PT. Ricky Kurniawan Kertapersada started when locals burned down the business in 2000.

Even though it has been going on for a long time, it turns out that the conflict between the two has not been resolved by the government.

PT. Ricky Kurniawan Kertapersada (Makin Group) is considered by the community to be in conflict with customary law when the company concerned took over customary land from the community.

Besides violating customary law, the creation of PT. Ricky Kurniawan Kertapersada said Christian had no legal force. Because since the dispute with PT Wira Karya Sakti, the company’s HGUs and HGBs have been rejected by the state administrative court.

However, the government concerned seems to turn a blind eye to the status of PT RKK.

For the past 6 months we have held protests in front of PT. Ricky Kurniawan Kertapersada to demand that the company return its land to the community, Christian said.

Instead of being accepted, he continued, the protesters were hampered by company management by causing several people to be reported to Jambi Regional Police for theft.

Christian admitted that his party did not want to drag on in the whirlwind of the dispute with the company and would send a memorandum of objection and a request to the president to be facilitated to meet with the Ministry of Art / BPN and the Ministry of Environment and Forestry.

This march was said to have eight demands that would be submitted to the President, including asking President Joko Widodo to keep his promise to resolve the disputes over the land and return it for the prosperity of the people.

In addition, the farmers also requested the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forests to immediately provide legal access to social forestry to local communities.

Another demand is that the farmers want to have a dialogue with the government to discuss the land disputes and want to ask the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs/BPN RI to revoke the PT. RKK in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Court.

Farmers also want the Corruption Eradication Commission to investigate allegations of massive encroachment and control of unlicensed forest areas allegedly carried out by PT. RKK (Makin Group) causing potential losses to the state in the PBB sector in the P3 and PNBP sector reaching hundreds of billions of rupees.

As for other demands, the farmers called on the state to implement UUPA No. 5 of 1960 and urged that the criminalization of farmer activists be stopped.

Report: The Pen Shop Team