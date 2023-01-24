‘Time out’ needed in NATO membership talks with Turkey





Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto arrives in Bucharest, Romania, November 30 Daniel Mihailescu AFP | Getty Images Finland calls for a ‘time out’ in talks with Turkey over Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership, after a series of events between Turkey and Sweden spark new tensions and acrimony. “A time out is needed before we get back to the three-way talks and see where we are when the dust settles after the current situation, so no conclusions need to be drawn yet…I think there will be a pause for a while. weeks,” Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told Reuters in an interview published on Tuesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Sweden should not expect his country’s support to join NATO after allowing a far-right protest and the burning of the Koran in Stockholm, outside the embassy from Turkey. “Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer count on our support for their NATO membership,” Erdogan said. The burning of the Koran, Islam’s holy book, was led by Rasmus Paludan, who leads Denmark’s far-right Hard Line political party. Swedish authorities said the protest was legal under the country’s free speech laws, but Swedish leaders condemned the act, calling it “appalling”. Protesters hold lit torches during the demonstration. A group of people demonstrated near the Swedish consulate in Beyoglu after Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right Hard Line political party in Denmark and a Swedish citizen, burned the Holy Quran near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Onur Dog | Sopa Pictures | Light flare | Getty Images The Islamophobic protest sparked angry and condemnatory reactions from a number of Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait, and sparked a protest by Muslims outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul. . A sign in a window of the Swedish consulate in Istanbul read in capital letters: “We do not share the opinion of this book-burning idiot!!” A banner on the window of the Consulate General of Sweden, saying: ‘We do not share the views of this idiotic book engraver’ as supporters of the Free Cause Party (Huda Par) and the Platform of Quranic Generation (Kuran Nesli Platformu) are organizing a protest against the burning of the Quran in front of the Consulate General in Istanbul on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Turkey. Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images Barrage at NATO Since May 2022, Finland and Sweden have made clear their intention to simultaneously join NATO, permanently abandoning their long-standing policy of non-alignment following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Acceptance of a new member into the 73-year alliance requires the unanimous consent of the current 30 members; Turkey is the member that opposes the new membership the most vigorously. The reasons for Ankara’s opposition are complex, but mainly focus on Sweden’s support for Kurdish groups that Turkey considers terrorists, and arms embargoes that Sweden and Finland, as well as d other EU countries are imposing on Turkey for targeting Kurdish militias in Syria. Finland and Sweden have signed a trilateral agreement with Turkey to work to overcome Turkey’s points of opposition to the Nordic states joining NATO. But the last planned meetings were canceled after the Koran burning incident, along with a protest by Kurdish activists in Sweden days earlier that featured an effigy of Erdogan hanging upside down by a rope. Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin recently said Sweden has eight to 10 weeks to make the changes requested by Ankara because Turkey’s parliament could be suspended ahead of the country’s crucial presidential election on May 14. Sweden said it needed an additional six months to make these changes. Analysts polled by CNBC do not expect any major change in Turkey’s position before the election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/24/finland-time-out-needed-in-talks-with-turkey-over-nato-membership.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos