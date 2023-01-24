‘Decisions are imminent’ on charges in Trump’s effort to void Georgia’s 2020 election, says Fulton County DA





Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested on Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election recommended multiple indictments and said that his decision whether or not to press charges was imminent.

At a hearing in Atlanta on whether to release the grand jury’s special report. Willis, a Democrat, said she objects to it being made public at this time, citing her ongoing deliberations on the charges.

Rulings are imminent, Willis told Judge Robert McBurney.

We want to make sure everyone is treated fairly, and we believe that for future defendants, it is not appropriate at this time to release this report, she said.

The special grand jury, barred from issuing indictments, wrote the long-awaited final report as the culmination of its seven months of work, which included interviews with witnesses for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at the former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The special grand jury heard from a total of 75 witnesses, Willis said Tuesday.

Its final report will likely include a summary of the panel’s investigative work, as well as any recommendations for charges and the alleged conduct that led the panel to its findings.

FM. A U.S. attorney explains what could happen next in the Fulton Co investigation.

Donald Wakeford, Fulton County’s senior assistant district attorney, also argued to the judge that it would be dangerous to release the report ahead of any announcement about possible charges.

We believe immediate release before the district attorney has even had a chance to say publicly whether there will be charges or not, because there hasn’t been enough time to assess that it’s dangerous, said Wakeford. It is dangerous for people who may or may not be named in the report for various reasons. It is also a disservice to the witnesses who came to the grand jury and told the grand jury the truth.

Atlanta-area prosecutors are already considering the report as they consider whether to bring charges against Trump or his associates.

McBurney, who oversaw the grand juries’ special investigation for about seven months, will decide whether the report should be made public and, if so, to what extent. While the grand jury panel recommended that its report be made public, so far the content has been closely held.

A media coalition, including CNN, is calling for the full report to be made public.

We believe the report should be released now and in its entirety. And this approach is consistent with the functioning of the American legal system, explained the lawyer Tom Clyde, representing the coalition. In other words, it is not uncommon for a district attorney or prosecuting authority to be generally uncomfortable with having to disclose information as the case progresses. It happens all the time.

At the end of the nearly two-hour hearing, McBurney emphasized the unique nature of the issue, saying, I think the fact that we had to discuss this for 90 minutes shows that it’s somewhat extraordinary.

There will be no rash decisions, he said, later adding: No one is going to wake up to the court having leaked the report on the front page of a newspaper.

McBurney will have to weigh the public’s interest in learning more about interference efforts in the last presidential election against concerns that making the information public could hamper an ongoing investigation if the district attorney pursues indictments and that the release might denigrate people who have not been charged. with crimes, said Peter Skandalakis, executive director of the Georgia Prosecution Board of Attorneys.

What you don’t want is an opportunity for a grand jury to make an allegation of criminal conduct that later can’t be proven or is unfounded and the person hasn’t had a chance to clear his name, Skandalakis said.

Trump’s attorneys did not participate in Tuesday’s hearing.

The grand jury coerced testimony from dozens of other, often high-ranking, officials during the investigation, but never found it significant to speak with the president, said Trump lawyers Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little in a statement. Therefore, we can assume that the grand jury did their job and looked at the facts and the law, as we did, and concluded that there was no violation of the law by the president. Trump.

The Georgia investigation began shortly after Trump phoned Raffensperger in January 2021, urging the secretary of state to find the votes needed for Trump to win the state. He lost the state to Joe Biden by nearly 12,000 votes.

Our vote is as important as anyone else, Willis told CNN in a 2022 interview. , it is my responsibility.

Willis asked a special grand jury to investigate the case, and the panel began its work in June 2022, calling a list of witnesses including Raffensperger, Giuilani, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and South Carolina Senator Lindsey. Graham.

Over time, the investigation has expanded far beyond Trump’s call to include false allegations of voter fraud against state lawmakers, the bogus voter scheme, efforts by un authorized to access voting machines in a Georgia county and threats and harassment against election workers.

Along the way, Willis named a number of people as targets for his investigation, including 16 Republicans who were pro-Trump voters in 2020 and Giuliani.

But how much of that in the final report was up to the special grand jurors.

It’s important for people to know that the prosecutor’s office doesn’t write the presentation, traditionally, said Robert James, who used a special grand jury to investigate local corruption when he was district attorney in the county of Georgias DeKalb. It is literally the will of the people.

Now that Willis has the grand juries’ special report, it’s up to her whether she should appear before a regular grand jury to pursue the indictments. She’s not bound to follow the exact recommendations laid out by the special grand jury, but her work product will likely eventually become public and she could risk a backlash if she strays too far from the panel’s suggestions.

Willis has previously said she may pursue the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges in this case, which would allow prosecutors to bring charges against multiple defendants and argue that Trump and his allies were part of it. of a criminal enterprise.

Whatever her approach, she is likely to come under pressure to act quickly with indictments or close her investigation.

The level of pressure is global, said James, who predicted Willis would muster his resources and prepare for his trial before seeking indictments.

The spotlight is hot, James said. You can’t afford to lose a case like this, can you?

Previous special grand jury reports have presented an account of the panels’ investigation and concluded with recommendations.

The 2013 grand jury special that James worked with released a roughly 80-page report, but it was only released after a months-long court battle.

The DeKalb County Committee’s investigative summary referenced testimony and documents provided to the grand jury. At the end of the report was pasted a list of all the witnesses who appeared. The grand jurors ultimately remanded one person for impeachment who fought the release of the reports and nearly a dozen others for further investigation, laying out the infractions in each case that led them to their conclusions. They also recommended a variety of government reforms.

A 2010 report by a special Gwinnett County grand jury summarized its activity investigating local land acquisition deals and indicted an official, although the indictment was later quashed when a court ruled that special grand juries could not issue indictments.

For McBurney, there are only a few special instances of grand juries to guide his decision-making on the handling of the reports.

Like everyone else, I’m sitting eating popcorn waiting to see what he will post and what he won’t, said Robert James, who used a special grand jury to investigate corruption community when he was a district attorney in Georgias DeKalb County.

This story has been updated with additional details.

