BBC chairman Richard Sharp to be quizzed by MPs over Boris Johnson loan
Political correspondent Romilly Weeks has the latest from Westminster
BBC chairman Richard Sharp will be quizzed by MPs next month following revelations he helped then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a loan of up to £800,000.
Mr Sharp said he believed his selection process had been conducted according to the book and denied misleading the advisory board or MPs on the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee when he appeared before them.
He will appear before the same committee again on February 7 to answer questions, with Acting Chairman Damian Green writing to Mr Sharp on Tuesday inviting him to attend.
“G’day, G’day, G’day,” Boris Johnson replied when asked if he had a response to Richard Sharp’s latest comments.
The former banker has been called to step down after it emerged that at the end of 2020 he introduced his friend Sam Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to discuss the possibility of Mr Blyth standing surety of a loan facility for Mr Johnson.
On Monday, Public Appointments Commissioner William Shawcross announced he would investigate Mr Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman in February 2021 to ensure the process was conducted in a fair, open and evidence-based manner. Deserves that.
It was one of the greatest news stories of our time – and it’s still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know of the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our Issue 10 sources, in their own words, hear the inside story…
In an interview with BBC News, Mr Sharp said he was comfortable with the way the process had been carried out.
After having a discussion with the Cabinet Secretary about how to avoid conflict and the perception of conflict, I felt comfortable and I still think there was no conflict because at At this point what I was looking to do was make sure that the process was followed exactly by the book, and that the process hadn’t started, of any kind, in terms of support that Sam [Blyth] was going to provide the prime minister, he said.
I had clarified and agreed with the Cabinet Secretary, we both had the judgment that I had avoided a conflict or a perception of conflict.”
When asked in the interview why he agreed to approach Mr Case on behalf of Mr Blyth, the ex-banker said he worked at No 10 at the time as an economic adviser during the pandemic.
He added: ‘In hindsight, especially at that time, I might have said ‘do it yourself’ but I was working in Downing Street at the time.
Mr Sharp insisted he was appointed on merit and was not an example of cronyism.
The point you raise about cronyism is that the nomination itself is merit-based or has it been misrepresented in any way?. I believe it was on merit and I welcome the review by (Public Appointments Commissioner) William Shawcross,” he said.
On Tuesday, Home Secretary Chris Philp told broadcasters the process for Mr Sharp’s nomination was going through ‘due process’, adding that the nomination had also been ratified by the DCMS cross-party committee.
Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was announced as the Government’s choice for the BBC role in January 2021.
A spokesman for Mr Johnson insisted his financial arrangements had been properly declared.
Richard Sharp never gave financial advice to Boris Johnson, nor did Mr Johnson ask him for financial advice, the spokesman said.
The Liberal Democrats have said Mr Johnson’s €115,000 stipend to run his office as a former prime minister should be withdrawn until he answers questions about his financial arrangements.
Labour, meanwhile, is calling for a parliamentary inquiry into allegations that the BBC chairman helped Mr Johnson secure a loan guarantee.
Boris Johnson’s loan line puts pressure on Rishi Sunak as he comes under fire for do not sack conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi over his tax affairs.
The Prime Minister on Monday ordered a potentially wide-ranging ethics inquiry into Mr Zahawi, but resisted calls to sack the former Chancellor over the multi-million pound tax dispute which he resolved by paying a fine.
ITV News revealed earlier this week that the Government’s Property and Ethics team raised the issue of Mr Zahawis’ tax affairs directly with Mr Johnson before he was appointed chancellor.
